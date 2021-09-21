Green Technology and Sustainability Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028
Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size – USD 10.94 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming. Increasing dependence on non-renewable energy technologies and excessive usage of fossil fuels have generated excessive carbon emissions and resulted in global warming.
The report provides detailed insights into Green Technology and Sustainability market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Green Technology and Sustainability market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major Green Technology and Sustainability players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials. Also included are details regarding top Green Technology and Sustainability market players, manufacturers, and vendors and the various strategies being deployed in the market and objectives for these strategies.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In July 2019, Emrgy Inc. signed an agreement with GE Renewable Energy about Micro Hydrokinetic technology. Emrgy Inc., which is a tech innovator, whose modular turbines harness the power of water as a clean and distributed energy resource. Through this partnership, hydropower turbines of Emrgy would be provided by GE Renewable Energy.
Internet of Things (IoT) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies across different verticals are increasingly adopting IoT-based energy solutions to minimize their carbon footprint and cut down energy bills.
Green building segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Growing trend towards green buildings to reduce carbon emissions and minimize energy bills is expected to further drive revenue growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.
Global Green Technology and Sustainability market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Green Technology and Sustainability market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Green Technology and Sustainability market.
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Green Technology and Sustainability market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Green Technology and Sustainability market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
Top key vendors in Green Technology and Sustainability Market include are:
General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric, ENGIE Impact, Intelex Technologies Inc., Cority Software Inc., and Sensus.
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Green Technology and Sustainability industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Green Technology and Sustainability market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Green Technology and Sustainability industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Green Technology and Sustainability market with their winning strategies?
Which Green Technology and Sustainability industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Green Technology and Sustainability market?
