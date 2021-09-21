Story, Buckner Named Legislators of the Year by University of Colorado

Legislators Honored for Efforts to Advance Equity in Higher Ed

DENVER, CO – The University of Colorado honored Senators Tammy Story and Janet Buckner with their 2021 Legislator of the Year Award at the CU football game on Saturday, September 18 for their work this year to advance legislation allowing Colorado’s public colleges to move to a test optional policy.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive the CU Legislator of the Year Award,” said Senator Tammy Story (D-Conifer). “The University of Colorado and our other public institutions of higher ed made it clear that national assessment test scores are not indicative of a student’s capabilities in the classroom and instead serve as an additional barrier to already marginalized students. This bill was an important step towards bringing greater equity to our college admissions process and increasing access to higher education in Colorado. There are still many systemic obstacles in place, however, that prevent students from continuing their education after high school. Moving forward, I will continue to work to address those barriers and expand higher ed opportunities for all."

“I’m incredibly honored to be a recipient of the CU Legislator of the Year Award,” said Senator Janet Buckner (D-Aurora). “It has long been a goal of mine to make quality higher education more accessible to all of Colorado’s young people. Historically, requirements of national assessment testing scores have done the opposite, and do not paint the full picture of students’ abilities and potential to succeed in college. Providing students with the option to include test scores will allow them to shine the spotlight on their additional achievements and unique experiences both inside and outside the classroom.”

During this year’s legislative session, Senators Story and Buckner championed HB21-1067, a new law that eliminates the requirement that Colorado’s public colleges use national assessment test scores in admissions decisions.