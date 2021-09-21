Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028
Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Size – USD 17.23 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autonomous emergency brakes market is projected to be worth USD 76.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The autonomous emergency brakes market is observing a high growth rate attributed to growing road safety concerns and growing adoption of autonomous emergency braking systems. Road traffic accidents and deaths have a significant impact on individuals, societies, and nations. They encompass considerable costs to healthcare systems consuming resources and causing huge productivity loss with substantial economic and social aftermaths.
The report provides detailed insights into Autonomous Emergency Brakes market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Autonomous Emergency Brakes market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major Autonomous Emergency Brakes players in the market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials. Also included are details regarding top Autonomous Emergency Brakes market players, manufacturers, and vendors and the various strategies being deployed in the market and objectives for these strategies.
Key Highlights From The Report
In November 2019, Hyundai Mobis made an announcement about the development of an innovative rear-autonomous emergency braking technology deploying ultra short-range radar. The technology is estimated to contribute considerably to unexpected backover crashes prevention due to its faster response and wider detection range.
Actuators provide a higher precision level in motion controlling attributed to its ability to modify the speed, force, and torque at various vehicular movement stages.
Data fusion enables the separation of false-positive inputs from real objects, an essential functionality from an autonomous emergency brake system for the prevention of accidental application of brakes resulting in rear-end collision that may be dangerous.
Download FREE Sample PDF Copy (Customized Sample PDF File delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/293
Global Autonomous Emergency Brakes market revenue growth is primarily driven by rising focus by major companies on product portfolio expansion, entry into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments my top Autonomous Emergency Brakes market players, manufacturers, and vendors in strategic agreements and contracts, and rapidly increasing competition in the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market.
In addition, rapidly rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries in major and developing countries is supporting growth in terms of Autonomous Emergency Brakes market share contribution of these countries. In addition, Autonomous Emergency Brakes market share contribution is expected to continue to incline steadily over the forecast period due to favorable government policies, advancements in technology, and steady economic growth across various regions and countries.
Top key vendors in Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market include are:
Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., among others.
Access the Entire Report packed with TOC, Tables and Figures and Outline of Prominent Companies@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-emergency-brakes-market
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes industry worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market with their winning strategies?
Which Autonomous Emergency Brakes industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market?
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/293
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization
4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions
4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality
Continued….
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:
Solar Energy Market: www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-energy-market
Waste to Waste to Energy Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market
Ammunition Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market
Light Weapons Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market
Industrial Control Systems Security Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn