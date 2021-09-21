Rock guitarist invents ‘Whammy bar for drums’ and wants to tip the drumming world on its ear

from left to right: Jacob (son & business development). Kalvin (son & web developer). Jorma (grandpa & craftsman/engineer). Miles (son & production manager). Hannu (dad & product creator). Taylor (son & art department). Adam (nephew & 3D graphics) The Djambla Revolution company logo Kickstarter promotion - the Djambla REVO promotion

Father and sons (5) team brings dynamic pitch control for drums to Kickstarter, September 30, 2021

The Djambla is an amazing leap forward for percussionists/drummers. It creates a palette of sounds and tones from a monophonic instrument. Like the wah-wah was to guitar, this is to the drum.” — Randy Bachman

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspired by his years as a rock guitarist, inventor Hannu Rauma, music producer, and multi-instrumentalist, applied his love of whammy bars and foot pedals to the world of drumming and produced a first-of-its-kind device that changes the pitch of drums on the fly. What makes his invention unique is that it doesn't involve stretching the head (skin) of the drum, but instead uses simple acoustic physics to change the airflow inside the drum producing five whole notes, or semitones, from your typical monophonic drum. While it doesn’t actually include a ‘whammy bar’ per se, it does have a foot pedal and it does bend notes just like on a guitar.With a patent application pending internationally, Rauma and his 5 sons, nephew, and mechanical engineer father, have spent the last 2 years perfecting their prototype out of their 2 car garage in Vancouver, Canada, and they’re ready to take it to market. The technology covers applications for the entire spectrum of drums, but they’re starting small and putting their focus on popular hand drums such as djembes, doumbeks, and darbukas. They call their product the Djambla because it can make a djembe drum sound like the Indian tabla, so, djembe + tabla= Djambla.“A skilled drummer can produce as many as 50 different tones on a djembe or darbuka, just by the way they strike the drum. Give them 5 notes to play with and their sound palette explodes! We know that new technologies are met with resistance but we’re hoping enough early adopters see this as an exciting opportunity to help us show the drumming world that drums can do much more, ” Rauma says. The family/team is already at work on the 2nd generation Djambla, a multi-drum setup that spans complete octaves with the range of a marimba played with only 3 drums. For now, the goal is to attract enough attention to their product with their Djambla REVO which features a complete setup including drum for $78 during their pre-order promo leading up to their launch on Kickstarter at the end of the month, September 30, 2021.“The Djambla is an amazing leap forward for percussionists and drummers. It creates a palette of sounds and tones from a previously monophonic instrument. Like the wah-wah was to guitar, this is to the drum.”- Randy BachmanBachman has sold over 40 million records worldwide with The Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Ringo Starr All Starr Band, and hosts the popular radio program, Randy’s Vinyltap.visit https://djambla.com for more details

the Djambla - drums can do much more. Hear for yourself!