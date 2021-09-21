Concrete Spot Repair Work Begins in the Yankton Area

For Immediate Release: Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

Contact: Nathan Schulte, Project Engineer, 605-661-2424

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete spot repair work began this week in the Yankton area and will move from one project to the next. The projects in the Yankton area of the state are as follows:

Highway 81 (north segment– 16.1 miles, from just north of Freeman to just north of the intersection of 263rd Street. The approximate time to complete the spot repairs is 15 days. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Highway 81 (south segment) – 1.2 miles, from bridge over Missouri River to just south of the of the Highway 50 intersection. The approximate time to complete the spot repairs is 15 day. Lane closures will be used to guide traffic through the construction area. Main Street of Elk Point – 0.3 miles, from just west of the intersection of Jackson Street to just east of the intersection of Grant Street. The approximate time to complete the spot repairs is 5 days. Lane closures will be used to guide traffic through the construction area. Main Street of Elk Point (near Interstate 29) – 0.3 miles, from northwest of the intersection of Service Road to northwest of Corydon Drive. The approximate time to complete the spot repairs is 2 days. Lane closures will be used to guide traffic through the construction area. Highway 46 – 0.2 miles, from 975’ west of Highway 81 to 1,080 feet east of Highway 81. Approximate time to complete the spot repairs is 1 days. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers.

Diamond Surface, Inc. from Rogers, MN, is the prime contractor on the $3.3 million project.

