Super Absorbent Polymers Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend and Opportunity Assessment till 2027
Market Size – USD 9.58 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.5%VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the surging demand from the manufacturers of the baby diapers and the growing government initiatives to increase the applications of SAP in the agricultural products for efficient management of irrigation water.
The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Super Absorbent Polymers market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.
The prominent players of the global Super Absorbent Polymers market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Super Absorbent Polymers products in the industry.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Super Absorbent Polymers Market:
Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.
Key Highlights From The Report
In April 2017, a new high-performance SAP ‘FAVOR max’ was launched by Evonik Industries AG in order to make the urinary continence products and baby & adult diapers even more reliable and absorbent. The new product was launched to expand its product portfolio among customers and to remain competitive in the professional market.
Sodium Polyacrylate held the largest market share of 44.6% in the year 2019 as it is widely utilized in the production of disposable adult and baby diapers, female hygiene products, and adult urinary incontinence products.
Personal Hygiene is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for disposable baby diapers owing to the rising birth rate. The growing hygiene awareness has resulted in the increasing demand for female hygiene products.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global Super Absorbent Polymers Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate
Sodium Polyacrylate
Polysaccharides
Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Agriculture
Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers)
Industrial
Medical (Wound Dressing)
Others
The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Super Absorbent Polymers market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Exhaustive Analysis of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market:
The global Super Absorbent Polymers market report zeroes in on the overall competitive scope of this industry vertical.
The study provides detailed product information, alongside their specifications and prime applications.
The study entails various pricing models and profit returns accrued, outlined by the key contenders across the market.
The report enlists a wide array of strategic initiatives, for example, recent business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and technological upgradation.
The inference of the report comprises an exhaustive study of the key players of the market.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing global population
4.2.2.2. Growing usage of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) in Agricultural Applications
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for baby diapers in emerging economies
4.2.2.4. Rising demand for urinary incontinence products among geriatric population
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Negative effects on health upon exposure to SAP
4.2.3.2. High cost of raw material
4.2.3.3. Underprivileged conditions of farmers
4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
