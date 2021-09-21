Star Lane & Dierberg Vineyards Appoints Peter Baedeker as Estate Managing Director, Sales & Marketing

Peter Baedeker

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellen and Michael Dierberg of Star Lane & Dierberg Vineyards are proud to announce the appointment of Peter Baedeker as Estate Managing Director, Sales & Marketing. As second-generation owners and managers of the Star Lane & Dierberg Estate in Santa Barbara, siblings Michael and Ellen have continued the original vision of their parents Jim and Mary Dierberg to establish the estate as one of the most prominent in the world. This has been accomplished through a careful approach towards land stewardship, a focus on world-class winemaking, and a sustainable business model built around a 250-year plan. The Dierberg’s history in the U.S. wine business dates to the early 1900s in Missouri. The Dierberg and Star Lane Santa Barbara County estates were established in 1996 and extend to over 1,000 acres of mixed-use land.

“We are thrilled to have Peter join the Dierberg executive team,” says Michael Dierberg. “With Peter’s unique experience in brand creation, distribution management, and international sales and marketing we’re confident he will help poise Dierberg and Star Lane for multi-generation growth.”

Says Ellen Dierberg Milne, “Peter will help complete a plan that the family has been enacting for over a decade to focus our estate on industry leading farming, winemaking, and people.”

In the newly created role, Mr. Baedeker will report to the Dierberg family board and work alongside Winemaker and President of Star Lane & Dierberg Vineyards, Tyler Thomas. In 2013, the Dierbergs tapped Mr. Thomas to lead the estate’s winemaking after he apprenticed with Aubert de Villaine of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti fame in the renowned Hyde de Villaine project in Napa Valley. Since then, Tyler has successfully focused production on the estate’s highest quality Chardonnay and Pinot noir in the cooler west end of the valley, and Cabernet Sauvignon and other Bordelaise varieties from Happy Canyon on the east side of the valley, garnering global recognition.

“Peter is a great addition to the Dierberg executive team,” says Thomas. “His consumer-centered focus, distribution and brand building knowledge will help increase market share for our brands in all channels and make the world aware of the quality strides we’ve made at the Dierberg and Star Lane estate.”

“I am flattered to be a part of the team at one of the world’s great wine estates,” says Baedeker. “My goal is to bring consumer-focused management to support our distributors, retailers, consumer-direct and estate sales and to continue growing global recognition of the Star Lane and Dierberg wines.”

Mr. Baedeker brings 25-years of industry experience to the team, including executive distribution management, as well as brand creation. Peter started his career in distribution at both The Henry Wine Group and RNDC, eventually becoming president in 2009 of the $100MM Henry Wine Group distribution company (now Winebow). Mr. Baedeker went on to create the Faire la Fête champagne brand in partnership with 8th generation vignerons in the South of France, and then served as both CEO and president of the brand’s sales and marketing companies.

Peter and his wife, their twin children and rescue dogs have already re-located to Buellton to be central to the estate and part of the valley community.

About Star Lane and Dierberg Vineyards:

Star Lane and Dierberg Vineyards represent specific estate terroirs emerging from a single, long term, and sustainable family vision for wine and land stewardship. Each estate represents specific characters; bordelaise varietals from Star Lane Vineyard’s warmer climes, and Pinot Noir and Chardonnay under the coastal terroirs of the Dierberg Vineyards. The wines have been widely recognized for their consistency and pedigree with Dierberg Wines noted by Antonio Galloni of Vinous, for example, as displaying “stunning precision and impeccable balance” and Star Lane Cabernet Sauvignon as a “striking wine…and one of the very finest values in American Cabernet.”

