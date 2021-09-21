Polyethylene Furanoate Market Competitive Landscape, Business Opportunities, and Industry Analysis Report by 2027
The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging and the consumer friendly properties of PEFVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyethylene Furanoate Market will be worth USD 120.1 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for bio-based polymer products across multiple industries like automotive and packaging has been the primary driving factors propelling the market growth on a global scale. Additionally, the consumer as well as environment friendly features of PEF over bio-based PET is expected to stimulate the demand in the future.
The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Polyethylene Furanoate market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.
The prominent players of the global Polyethylene Furanoate market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Polyethylene Furanoate products in the industry.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Polyethylene Furanoate Market:
Avantium Technologies B.V., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Sulzer ChemTech., Corbion, Biochem AG, and Swicofil AG. among others.
Key Highlights From The Report.
In June 2019, the Netherlands based Avantium, commercialized its patented YXY branded technology of furanics. With the help of this strategy, the company is trying to produce technologically advanced green fuels in order to scale up the usage of PEF across all the major regions.
The bottle segment is gaining a lot of traction over the recent past and is likely to register a progressive CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecasted period. This is mainly because packaged drinking services are majorly shifting towards the adoption of PEF because of the friendly characteristics as well as the growing levels of awareness regarding the betterment of the environment.
The films made using PEF material have potentially good odor and gas barrier properties. They have the capability to replace different kinds of plastic resins present in packaging applications. This is likely to stimulate the demand of PEF over the forthcoming years and boost its market growth over the forecasted years.
Market Segmentation:
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyethylene Furanoate Market on the application and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Bottles
Films
Fibers
Others
The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Polyethylene Furanoate market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Exhaustive Analysis of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Polyethylene Furanoate Market:
The global Polyethylene Furanoate market report zeroes in on the overall competitive scope of this industry vertical.
The study provides detailed product information, alongside their specifications and prime applications.
The study entails various pricing models and profit returns accrued, outlined by the key contenders across the market.
The report enlists a wide array of strategic initiatives, for example, recent business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and technological upgradation.
The inference of the report comprises an exhaustive study of the key players of the market.
