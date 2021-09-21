Photonic Crystals Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027
Market Size – USD 54.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.2 %VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Photonic Crystals Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.26 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing use of photonic crystal because of improved properties than metal products, the Photonic Crystals market is anticipated to expand significantly. Besides, the growing proliferation of small-size displays is anticipated to also stimulate market growth. The increasing demand for the display of photonic crystals in the LEDs due to less power usage is expected to fuel the market growth shortly.
The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Photonic Crystals sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape. The report thus entails a complete dissection of the current scenario of this ever-evolving business sector and estimates the after effects of the pandemic on the industry.
Competitive Scenario
The competitive landscape and company profiles included in the report underscore the major players participating in the global Photonic Crystals market and strategic initiatives undertaken by them for business expansion. The company profiles include information assessed by employing analytical tools like SWOT analysis of established and emerging players. A detailed supply chain and value chain analysis have also been entailed in the report, with a broad analysis of the market’s vendor landscape.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Are:
Corning Inc., Epistar Corp., Micron Technology, Inc., Opalux Inc., TDK Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., Luminus Devices Inc., ICx Photonics, Inc., NKT Photonics Inc., and Palo Alto Research Center, among others.
Key Highlights From The Report
In January 2019, Micron Technology, Inc., has announced that it is exercising its right to acquire Intel's stake in the partnership of the firms, IM Flash Technologies, LLC. The acquisition of IM Flash will help Micron to improve its research and development activities and optimize its 3D XPoint production plan.
Due to the dimensionally cross-sectional architecture, like hexagonal lattice and cubic lattice, the Two-Dimensional Photonic segment is expected to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecasted timeline.
Due to the superior capabilities of controlling light flow and architecture versatility by acquiring specific properties, the optical fiber segment is accounted for the largest market throughout the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global Photonic Crystals Market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
One-Dimensional Photonic
Two-Dimensional Photonic
Three-Dimensional Photonic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Image Sensors
Solar & PV Cells
LEDs Displays
Optical Fibers
Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Lasers
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
Others
Regional Landscape:
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Photonic Crystals market, calculating their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading geographic regions encompassed in the report include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key questions addressed:
What are the estimated CAGR for the global Photonic Crystals market and each segment in the global market?
Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regions viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?
Which are the leading companies operating in the global Photonic Crystals market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?
What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Photonic Crystals Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Photonic Crystals Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The rising use of photonic crystal due to enhanced properties than the metal products
4.2.2.2. Increasing Prevalence of Small Size Displays across Electronics Industry
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Expensive Solutions
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
READ MORE…!
