Continuous Fiber Composites Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027
Growing demand for lightweight materials in industrial applications is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global continuous fiber composite market is projected to be worth USD 3,315.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The continuous fiber composite market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing demand for lightweight materials from industrial applications. Continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite is considered as an essential technology for the production of sustainable automotive, aircraft and machinery in the upcoming years, providing an increased manufacturing rate of robust and lightweight parts/components with the ability to be attached without fasteners/holes into cost-effective welded assemblies.
The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Continuous Fiber Composites market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.
Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/296
The prominent players of the global Continuous Fiber Composites market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Continuous Fiber Composites products in the industry.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Continuous Fiber Composites Market:
Celanese Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Chomorat, Johns Manville, Huntsman Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Automated Dynamics, Toray Industries, and SABIC, among others.
Key Highlights From The Report
In May 2019, Johns Manville announced its advanced composites technology, which comprises the OS-6 series and the innovative CR-6 and NCF-6 series.
Thermoset continuous fiber composite resin witnesses a significant demand attributed t its beneficial properties such as exceptional corrosives & solvents resistance, high heat resistance, and improved fatigue strength.
Non-crimp fabric composites are reinforced with straight (non-crimped) fibers mats, providing benefits, including strength, low production cost, and easy handling.
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global continuous fiber composite market on the basis of resin type, product type, industry vertical, and region:
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Thermoset Composite Resins
Thermoplastic Composite Resins
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Woven Fabric
Non-Crimp Fabric
Unidirectional Tape
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerospace
Automotive
Power & Energy
Sports & Leisure
Consumer Electronics
Others
The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Continuous Fiber Composites market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/296
Exhaustive Analysis of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Continuous Fiber Composites Market:
The global Continuous Fiber Composites market report zeroes in on the overall competitive scope of this industry vertical.
The study provides detailed product information, alongside their specifications and prime applications.
The study entails various pricing models and profit returns accrued, outlined by the key contenders across the market.
The report enlists a wide array of strategic initiatives, for example, recent business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and technological upgradation.
The inference of the report comprises an exhaustive study of the key players of the market.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Continuous Fiber Composite Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Continuous Fiber Composite Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive industry
4.2.2.2. Growing demand from energy sector
4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives
4.2.2.4. Growing demand for lightweight material in industrial applications
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of continuous fiber composites
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Read More…!
Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/continuous-fiber-composites-market
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Agricultural Pheromones Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market
Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market
Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market
Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market
Liquid Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+ +1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn