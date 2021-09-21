Global AI in Hospitality Market Size - Forecast to 2026

IBM, KLM Airlines, Lola, Altexsoft, Hilton, Infosys, Cvent, Amadeus IT, Lemax, Sabre Corporation, Tramada System, mTrip, CRS Technologies, Qtech Software, and Navitaire are major providers in the industry.

Artificial intelligence in hospitality is gaining high prominence due to its improvised data analytics, consumer behavior pattern analysis, and better reach out to the consumer requirements. AI tools are proved to be more effective while dealing with end-user customer requirements. Various large-scale end-users are investing in these technologies to upgrade and advance their business operations.

The industry witnessed a rapid boom due to the social conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, both the provider and user are preferring a robotic tool to address their requirement. Real-time data analytics, non-biased results, and efficiency are other factors to AI adoption in this industry.





Natural Language Processing and Chatbots lead the technology segment

Natural Language Processing and Chatbots are highly deployed and used technology in the industry. The rising requirement of software programs to understand the key pain areas of the customer and analyze their behavior based on decisions will induce the adoption of these technologies.

Lodging & Acco modation holds a high potential

The lodging & accommodation will witness the highest growth from 2021 to 2026. Alterations in business operations and emphasis to standardize the procedures with artificial intelligence will promote the usage in this segment. Increasing necessity to minimize human interaction and maintain social distance to curb virus outbreaks will support the industry growth.

North America led the global revenue share

The North America AI in hospitality market share dominated the global demand and accounted for over 50% of the deployment in 2020. Well-defined HORECA industry guidelines and willingness to invest in technologically advanced tools promoted regional growth.

Solution customization and technology advancement will be the prime focus

Major providers in the market are KLM Airlines, IBM, Lola, Hilton, Altexsoft, Infosys, Amadeus IT, Cvent, Lemax, Tramada System, Sabre Corporation, mTrip, Qtech Software, Navitaire, and CRS Technologies.

The global artificial intelligence in hospitality company market share is non-consolidated in nature due to its niche positioning and industry target. The penetration is projected to increase during the forecast period. High spending by hotels to streamline their business operations and cope up with changing dynamics due to coronavirus will result in large adoption.





