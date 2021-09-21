Notice of highway corridor preservation renewal for the proposed U.S. 63 northwest Oskaloosa bypass in Mahaska County

AMES, Iowa – Sept. 21, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is providing public notice of the corridor preservation for the proposed U.S. 63 northwest bypass route, which would connect U.S. 63 north of the Oskaloosa city limits to a new interchange at Iowa 163 west of Oskaloosa in Mahaska County.

This notice includes a depiction of the corridor preservation area, which is available at www.iowadot.gov/pim. Width of the corridor preservation zone varies depending upon location within the corridor. Corridor preservation is a tool the Iowa DOT uses to preserve land for future highway needs. When the city or county notifies the DOT of proposed development within the corridor preservation area it allows the DOT a chance to review for conflicts with the right-of-way needed for the future highway. It does not restrict development in any way.

The Iowa DOT implemented corridor preservation for this project in September 2018, and it is being renewed September 21, 2021. It is the intent of the Iowa DOT to continue to utilize corridor preservation for this project. The Iowa DOT may need to acquire additional right of way or property rights within this designated area.

This notice shall be valid for a period of three years from the date of publication of the notification (Sept. 21, 2021), and may be refiled by the Iowa DOT every three years.

Per Iowa Code 306.19(5), each city and county within the designated preservation corridor shall provide written notification to the Iowa DOT of: (1) an application for a building permit for construction valued at $25,000 or more; (2) submission of a subdivision plat; or (3) proposed zoning change within the area. Notification must be provided to the Iowa DOT at least 30 days prior to granting the proposed building permit, approving the subdivision plat, or changing the zoning. Written notification shall include all pertinent information regarding the proposed permit, plat, or zoning change.

If the Iowa DOT, within the 30-day period, notifies the city or county in writing that the Iowa DOT is proceeding to acquire all or part of the property or property rights affecting the area, the city or county shall not issue the building permit, approve the subdivision plat, or change the zoning. The Iowa DOT may apply to the city or county for an extension of the 30-day period. After a public hearing on the matter, the city or county may grant an additional 60-day extension of the period.

The Iowa DOT shall begin the process of acquiring property or property rights from affected persons within 10 days of the Iowa DOT’s written notification of intent to the city or county.

The city or county written notification shall be submitted to the Iowa DOT contact listed below.

For information regarding the corridor preservation zone, contact Hector Torres-Cacho, District 5 planner, Iowa Department of Transportation, 205 E. 225th Street, Fairfield, Iowa 52556, by phone at 641-472-4171 or 800-766-4368, or email hector.torres-cacho@iowadot.us. To submit a comment online, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot4365.

#