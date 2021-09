Positive Displacement Pumps Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

The global positive displacement pumps market size is expected to reach USD 4.82 billion by 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.7%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Positive Displacement Pumps industry . Authors of the study have precisely evaluated the market size and revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The study specializes in detailed analysis of the market and highlights the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysisIncreasing exploration and production activities in oil and gas sector and need to enhance oil recovery procedures are key factors driving demand for positive displacement pumps, and this expected to continue to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period. Positive displacement pumps are vital components in the oil & gas sector and are often deployed in tri-phase or multi-phase pumping applications.Increasing oil and natural gas exploration activities, especially in North America, is expected to drive demand for positive displacement pumps over the forecast period. Positive displacement pumps, which transfer a specific volume of fluid for each operation cycle, can be segregated into two main classes; reciprocating and rotary. Positive displacement pumps can efficiently remove air present along the lines of fluid and this has boosted its adoption in the food and beverages industry. However, complexity of pump design and its maintenance as compared to centrifugal pumps is expected to restrain market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period. Major disadvantage of complex design and valve construction could hamper preference and restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.Major companies in the market include:Schlumberger Ltd., HERMETIC-Pumpen, Pentair, Baker Hughes, Flowserve, Grundfos, AR North America, KSB, and Sulzer, among others.Some Key Highlights From the Report:Positive displacement pumps transport liquids by continuously enclosing a specific volume and moving it automatically across the system. Displacement of fluid is generally done by piston, plunger, diaphragm, gears, or vanes, among others.Reciprocating pump segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in global market over the forecast period owing to rising application in various end-use industries such as in water and wastewater treatment, power, oil & gas, and food and beverages, among others.Oil & gas segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period, attributable to increased use of positive displacement pumps for various processing of oil & gas production such as in pumping stations, pipelines, subsea hydraulic systems, gas sweetening, and for other onshore and offshore applications.Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period, attributable to increasing demand for these pumps from various end-use industries such as chemicals, mining, power, and water & wastewater. Rapid expansion of power and chemicals industries and rapid urbanization are some other factors supporting regional market revenue growth.In March 2021, IDEX Corporation gained a controlling stake in ABEL Pumps, LP, which is a leading designer and manufacturer of reciprocating positive displacement pumps. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global positive displacement pumps market based on product, end-use, and region:Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)ReciprocatingRotaryEnd-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)Oil & GasChemicalWater TreatmentPharmaceuticalFood & BeveragesRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East & Africa 