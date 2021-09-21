Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market 2021: Future Development, COVID-19 Impact, Top Key Players, Demands and Revenue Report
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market 2021-2025, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by the research and industry experts team.
The Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market size is estimated to be USD 62 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 121 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 205 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 159 Tables and 62 figures are now available in this research.
Top Key Players Profiled in the Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market:
• Danimer Scientific (US)
• Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co Ltd (China)
• Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
• RWDC Industries (Singapore)
• Newlight Technologies LLC (US)
• Bio-On (Italy)
• Tianan Biologic Materials Co Ltd (China)
• Biomer (Germany)
• Bochemie (Czech Republic).
Based on the production method, the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market has been segmented into as vegetable oil fermentation, sugar fermentation, and methane fermentation. The demand for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) in this segment is mainly driven by the abundance of sugar source found in sugarcane, beet, molasses, and bagasse which can be easily consumed and converted by bacteria to produce PHA.
The packaging & food services segment is the biggest source of plastic waste in the world. Through the ecosystem the petroleum based plastic gets into the food chain which causes toxicity in the environment. It takes around thousands and thousands years to degrade. Therefore to curb this problem biodegradable plastics comes to the rescue. These biodegradable plastics degrade within 180 days in the soil. These are used in many industries such as packaging and food services, biomedical, agricultures and others .PHA plays a key role in the packaging and food services industry.
Europe is projected to be the largest market for the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) during the forecast period. Europe is the most promising market for bioplastics and related industries, including PHA. The European market is mostly driven by government regulations and a change in consumer behavior. The Europe market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe includes, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Benelux countries, and the Scandinavian countries.
Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 27%
• By Designation: C-Level - 21%, Director Level - 23%, and Others - 56%
• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 18%, APAC - 41%, Rest of the World- 11%,
Competitive Landscape of Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market:
1 Overview
2 Market Evaluation Framework
3 Market Share Of Major Players
3.1 Danimer Scientific
3.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd
3.3 Kaneka Corporation
3.4 Rwdc Industries
4 Ranking Of Key Market Players, 2019
5 Competitive Benchmarking
6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019
6.1 Stars
6.2 Emerging Leaders
6.3 Participants
7 Strength Of Product Portfolio
8 Business Strategy Excellence
9 Startup And Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix
9.1 Responsive Companies
9.2 Dynamic Companies
9.3 Starting Blocks
10 Strength Of Product Portfolio
11 Business Strategy Excellence
12 Other Key Market Players
12.1 Cj Cheiljedang Corp.
12.2 Yeild10 Bioscience
12.3 Earthbi
12.4 Biomatera Inc.
13 Revenue Analysis Of Major Players, 2015-2019
14 Competitive Scenario
14.1 New Product Launches
14.2 Expansions
14.3 Agreements
Reason to access this report:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)offered by top players in the global polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market
• Impact of COVID-19 on Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market
