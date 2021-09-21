Health Care Transformation Task Force Releases New Principles for Person-Centered Care in Value-Based Payment
The pursuit of health equity is the cornerstone of person-centered care.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient advocacy organizations, announces today the release of a new resource titled “Person-Centered Care as a Cornerstone of Value-Based Payment: Five Guiding Principles.” The principles serve as an update to the original Consumer Priorities Framework that the Task Force released in 2016. Developed in coordination with the Task Force’s Patient-Centered Priorities Work Group, the principles are designed to provide a framework for how health care organizations can assess their current practices and strategically plan effective, person-centered care programs and policies that advance health equity, in their journey to transform care from volume to value.
— Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, Health Care Transformation Task Force
“Our new principles reflect the evolution in how the health care delivery system should view health equity not as a discrete objective, but as a cross-cutting value that is critical through all phases of care,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director of the Health Care Transformation Task Force. “The pursuit of health equity is the cornerstone of person-centered care.”
The five principles laid out in this resource include:
1. Elevate person-centered care at the individual and organization level
2. Actively pursue health equity for all
3. Engage in value-based payment models that advance a simplified system for consumers
4. Engage in continuous quality improvement procedures
5. Effectively facilitate communication and data sharing
“These principles reflect the power that leveraging payment and delivery reform efforts can have to address historic and structural racism and other systems of oppression in health care delivery,” said Mark Santiago, Chief of Patient Engagement and Business Development, Sun River Health, and co-chair of the Patient-Centered Priorities Work Group. “The new principles’ heightened focus on health equity meets the moment and drives a health care system that can work for all.”
“These principles stand for the notion that, by their very nature, alternative payment models can and should serve as a vehicle for driving patient-centered care delivery,” said Tanya Alteras, Senior Director, Health Care Transformation Task Force “Aligned incentives creates value for consumers.”
