Protective Clothing Market worth USD 16.47 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.51% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Clothing Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Protective Clothing Market Research Report, Material, Application, End-Use Industryand Region - Forecast till 2027” the market size is projected to be worth USD 16.47 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 9.25 billion in 2021.

Market Competitive Landscape: Some of the key competitors of the global protective clothing market are listed as follows:

DuPont

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Ballyclare Limited

3M Company

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Teijin Limited

VF Corporation

Cetriko S.L.

W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and

Glen Raven Inc.

Other players in the value chain of the protective clothing market include Lion Apparel Inc., Globe Manufacturing Co. LLC, PBI Performance Product Inc., Workrite Uniform Company Inc., Logistik Unicorp Inc, VF Imagewear, Inc., Globus Ltd., Kermel Industries, Newtex Industries, Inc., Hydrowear B.V., Protective Industrial Products, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Radians, Inc., National Safety Apparel, and others.



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5425



Market USP Covered:



Drivers:



Rising awareness of the importance of preventing workplace accidents and fatalities is likely to drive demand even higher. Industry players' developments to improve the chemical, mechanical and fire resistance of these products are projected to impact market growth positively.



Restraints:



The erratic cost of raw materials could restrain the protective clothing market value.

COVID-19 Analysis:



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global demand and supply of protective clothing products. The disruptions in global transportation networks and the installation of rigorous lockdown techniques in these places have resulted in a severe shortage of crucial raw materials. This supply crunch resulted in a short-term increase in raw material prices. However, the normalization of supply chain operations and the reopening of manufacturing facilities have restored critical fibers and fabrics' protective clothing market supply.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (281 pages) on Protective Clothing

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/protective-clothing-market-5425





Market Segmentation:



The global protective clothing market is segmented by material, application, and end-use. By material, the aramid and blends segment dominated the global market. This is because Aramids are extensively utilized due to their extraordinary mechanical properties in comparison to other materials like glass fibre or steel having the same net weight.



By application, the chemical defending garments held the largest market share owing to swift growth in the chemical industry to aid the increased demand for electronics and pharmaceuticals.



By end-use, the medical/pharmaceutical segment is the most dominant segment with the fastest market growth. The increase in the grade of medical hygiene, especially due to the coronavirus outbreak, is propelling the growth of the protective clothing market.

Regional Insights:



The widespread automotive and aerospace manufacturing sectors are fueling regional demand in Europe. The region's expanding oil and gas industry is expected to drive product demand in the coming years.

The North American market emerged as the largest protective clothing market share in 2020, accounting for 33.60% of total revenue. Furthermore, improvements in laws such as OSHA, which made it mandatory for workers to wear flame-resistant clothing, are projected to drive demand throughout the projection period.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, owing to emerging countries with tremendous industrial expansion, such as China, India, and Japan. Over the forecast period, product demand in India is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 14.5%. Make in India, a government initiative that has resulted in the rapid growth of the country's manufacturing sector, is predicted to positively impact regional growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:



Protective Clothing Market Research Report: Information by Material (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, Cotton Fibers, Polybenzimidzole (PBI) & Polybenzoxazole (PBO), Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Laminated Polyesters, Polypropylene &/or Polyester, and Others), by Application (Thermal & Heat Protection, Flame Resistant Protection, Arc Protection, Chemical & Biological Protection, Cut Protection, Emergency Response & Law Enforcement Protection), by End-Use Industry (Construction, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Medical, Mining, Firefighting, Emergency Response & Law Enforcement, Military, Metal & Steel, Electric Utility, Welding, Chemical, Automotive, General Manufacturing, Hazardous Waste Removal), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2028





Market Scope:



Protective clothing is specifically created, treated, or customized to protect employees from hazards caused by extreme climatic conditions or hazardous work environments. Furthermore, protective clothing is extremely effective in defending the human body from a variety of external hazards such as gunshots, biological and chemical agents, fires, and knives. Therefore, the global protective clothing market value is increasing exponentially.

