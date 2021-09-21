Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market to cross $734 million by 2022, Asia-Pacific led the global industry
Global Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market share by Application and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market is expected to surpass $734 million by 2022 from $186 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2016 to 202, A new report published by Allied Market Research. It is anticipated that biomedical segment would generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific led the global market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the study period.
According to Eswara Prasad, Team Lead Chemical Research at AMR, "the impact of funding and support from government is expected to positively drive the cerium oxide nanoparticles market towards the development of new materials and in widespread commercialization"
Key findings of the study:
1. Biomedical segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period.
2. Polishing and catalyst segment together accounted for more than half of the market share in 2015.
3. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.2%, in value terms.
4. In 2015, China and U.S. led the emergent demand in the world cerium oxide nanoparticles market.
In 2015, North America and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for nearly two-thirds of the worldwide demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles and are expected to maintain their lead position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 22.2% in value terms, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
The industry players made significant investments on new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic partnerships & collaborations. Governmental funding towards extensive research and development activities coupled with an increasing support for application of cerium oxide nanoparticles. There is a rise in demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles from various end-user industries and an increase in application scope owing to its superior properties. Also, the decrease in prices of cerium oxide nanoparticles owing to the improving manufacturing technologies is expected to drive the demand for cerium oxide nanoparticles over the forecast period. However, growing concerns over environmental impact & toxicity of cerium oxide nanoparticles, high processing costs, and stringent environmental regulations could hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
In the year 2015, polishing was the largest end-user industry, with about one-third value share of cerium oxide nanoparticles market, followed by catalyst, biomedical, energy storage and personal care & cosmetic products segment. The extraordinary physio-chemical properties of cerium oxide nanoparticles, such as catalytic, neuroprotective, high ionic conductivity and anti-inflammatory properties have increased its penetration in a wide array of application, as it results in improved performance of the end product.
By Application
1. Energy Storage
2. Polishing
3. Catalyst
4. Personal Care & Cosmetic Products
5. Biomedical
6. Others
The report provides comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the world cerium oxide nanoparticles market such as Strem Chemicals, Inc., PlasmaChem GmbH, Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd., Meliorum Technologies, Inc., NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc., Skyspring Nanomaterials, Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, American Elements, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc. and Inframat Advanced Materials. These players occupy a major share in the world cerium oxide nanoparticles market followed by other tier 2 and tier 3 players worldwide.
