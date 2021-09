In-Mold Labels Market Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing adoption of applications from third parties and increasing cyber-attack are the significant drivers of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.Increasing consumer awareness of sustainable labels and their pace of adoption is one of the most important factors leading to increased demand for in-mold labels, especially in the emerging regions of Asia-Pacific and Latin America.There are certain market factors that impede this industry's growth. Lack of awareness of various forms of labeling is set to reduce the demand for label. The significant players in the market are:Fuji Seal International (Japan), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Coveris Holding (U.S.), CCL Industries (Canada), Constantia Flexibles GmbH (Austria), Cenveo Inc. (U.S.), and Multicolor Corporation (U.S.)

Manufacturers in this market face significant challenges in terms of different environmental mandates in terms of printing on labels across different regions and increasing raw material costs. Polypropylene had the largest market share in volume and value on the basis of material in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.67%. Due to its effective moisture resistant properties, it has become an essential labeling material. It is used to label various consumer and industrial products, such as food, barcode labels and retail labels, in-mold.Injection molding technology was, in terms of volume and value, the most widely used production process for in-mold labels among other technologies. Most in-mold labels are used in injection molding applications because they help the labels to have a three-dimensional effect on various products such as food and beverages, cosmetics and automotive parts.Flexographic printing is expected to hold the largest market share based on printing technology during the forecast period with revenue of USD 1.01 Billion in 2028. This printing technology makes it easier to mold different types of polymers on a wide range of porous and non-porous surfaces.In 2020, the food and beverage segment was the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. North America is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2019 and 2028 at a CAGR of 8.21%, owing to the presence of key market players and changing government policies on sustainable labels, which have affected the performance of the market for in - mold labels.

Segments covered in the report:This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Market on the basis of type, application-type, deployment, industry, organization and region:Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)PolypropylenePolyethylenePolyvinyl chlorideABS resinsPolyethylene TerephthalatePolyvinylidene ChloridePolycarbonateSynthetic PapersOthersTechnology (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)Extrusion Blow-Molding ProcessInjection Molding ProcessThermoformingEnd User (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)Personal CareConsumer DurablesFood & BeverageAutomotiveMedical and LaboratoryPaintsOthersPrinting Technologies (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)Flexographic PrintingOffset PrintingGravure PrintingDigital PrintingOthersPrinting Inks (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2028)UV Curable InksThermal Cured InksWater-Soluble InksHigh Melt-Resistant InksOthers Key Questions Answered in this Research Study:What is the global production, production value and consumption value?Who are the global key manufacturers of the market?How are their operating situation?What are the types and applications of market?What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment?What will be the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?What are the key factors driving the market?What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?What are the challenges to market growth?What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?Table of Content:Chapter 1. Market Synopsis1.1. Market Definition1.2. Research Scope & Premise1.3. Methodology1.4. Market Estimation TechniqueChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics3.1. Macro Indicators3.1.1. Global usage of In-Mold Label3.1.2. Global In-Mold Label Usage by SolutionChapter 4. In-Mold Label Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. In-Mold Label Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.3. Regulatory Framework4.4. In-Mold Label Market Impact Analysis4.4.1. Customization on the report is available according to the requirements of the user to ensure maximum utility to the reader and an increased level of comprehensibility.