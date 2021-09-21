Home Audio Equipment Market Analysis By Growth Rate And Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth In Future

Share This Article

Home Audio Equipment Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The logistics of non-essential goods, which fall into the government's prior mention category, have also been impeded, affecting the growth of the home audio equipment sector.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 -- The Global "Home Audio Equipment Market" report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Home Audio Equipment Market industry over the forecast years. Home Audio Equipment Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2021 to 2030 mulling over 2020 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.A shift in consumer preference toward high-performance home theatre systems and the surge in requirement for enhanced user experience are positively impacting the market growth. Moreover, rise in disposable income, urbanization, and industrialization rates, technical improvements, and manufacturer product developments contribute toward the market growth. To enhance their position in the home audio equipment industry, companies are developing new products with integrated modern technologies. JVCKenwood Corporation, for example, released the JVC XP-EXT1, a wireless home theatre system that provides a full multi-channel sound field through a headphone, in January 2020.Sonance, a US-based company, announced in September 2019 that it has reached an agreement with James Loudspeaker to buy James for an undisclosed sum. The deal's goal is to bring together technical technology to help them achieve their goal of providing greater acoustic performance in goods through creative techniques.Consumer habits are shifting, and they are increasingly using connected audio devices to access content. Consumer expenditure on smart homes is on an increase in Europe, which is driving the demand for connected home audio systems. The ability to play the same music in several rooms of the house drives the demand for multi-room devices in the UK and Germany.Multi-channel amplifiers, compact audio systems, and home radios are just a few examples of home audio equipment. Manufacturers of this technology have been working to increase market penetration by developing systems that are less visually invasive and easier to use.The over-the-top (OTT) industry has grown in popularity in both developing and established nations. As a result, consumers have been pushed to purchase improved home audio equipment that enhances the viewing experience.COVID-19 Impact analysis○ The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacted the growth of the home audio equipment industry in 2020. There was a drop in demand for home audio equipment as some government entities instituted strict lockdowns. Due to constraints on local and international travel, the market has seen delays in manufacturing schedules and raw material purchases.○ People have developed a work-from-home culture and have abundant time to access online websites to purchase products, therefore online electronic websites may witness a sales increase during the pandemic era. In the short term, this may result in an increase in internet revenue.The key market players profiled in the report include Bose Corp., Boston Acoustics, Bowers & Wilkins, Klipsch Group, Inc., LG Electronics, Harman International Industries, Inc., Nakamichi Corp., Sonos, Inc., Panasonic Corp.Key Benefits of the Report○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the home audio equipment industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the home audio equipment market share.○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the home audio equipment market growth scenario.○ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.○ The report provides a detailed home audio equipment market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming yearsRelated Reports:About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to offer business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

