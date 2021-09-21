Ferrochrome Market Size, Revenue Growth Factors & Trends, Key Player Strategy Analysis, 2021–2027
Reports And Data
The global Ferrochrome market is estimated to reach USD 24.57 Billion by 2027.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global Ferrochrome market, to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the Ferrochrome market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders.
The market is driven by demand from the booming stainless-steel industry, particularly in Asia. The Stainless-steel industry accounts for about 75.0% of the world's ferrochrome intake. China, the leading manufacturer of stainless steel, and hence the largest consumer of ferrochrome. Global production of stainless-steel is predicted to see significant growth in the coming years due to strong demand from the building & construction industry, owing to its superior quality and corrosion-resistant properties.
Industry competition in the ferrochrome sector is very intense due to the consolidation of many developed and integrated companies in Turkey, South Africa, India, and Kazakhstan. China, along with South Africa, is still among the ferrochrome’s leading suppliers.
According to the UNC on Trade and Growth, the average for Asia's inward foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2017 was 9.1%, the maximum of all regions. ASEAN-5, which involves the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand, is also expected to lead ferrochrome demand in the coming years. The major challenge faced by the manufacturers in South Africa is the power supply shortage as ferrochrome processing is an energy-intensive operation. Energy shortages combined with high energy prices in the country have adversely affected ferrochrome production during the last few years and have culminated in many firms in the world being either shut down or acquired. However, the factors that impede market development include high cost, the need for regular maintenance to ensure smooth operations, and compliance with various regulations that render producing the latest product challenging for market players. The preservation of competitiveness at international cost is expected to curb market growth.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3640
The COVID-19 impact:
As the COVID-19 crisis is rising, producers are rapidly changing their activities and purchasing strategies to meet the pandemic's demands that have developed the need for ferrochrome based on the market. A sequence of positive as well as negative shocks will arise over a few months as producers and their vendors adapt to changing customer demands. Many regions look vulnerable to export-dependent economies, with an unfortunate global situation. The impact of this pandemic will reshape the global Ferrochrome markets when certain manufacturers either close down or decrease their production due to a lack of downstream demand. While some have their respective governments' production suspended as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the virus. In other nations, while looking at the severity of the outbreak and the national authorities' consequent behavior, customers are centered on becoming more local. Business dynamics in Asia Pacific regions have become very unpredictable in these cases, weakening regularly and finding it impossible to stable themselves.
Key participants include:
Samancore Chrome Limited
Glencore
TNC Kazchrome JSC
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Fondel Corporation
Yildirim Group
Tata Steel
Shanxi Jiang County Minmetal Co. Ltd.
Eurasian Resources Group
Mintal Group
Further key findings from the report suggest
Based on type, low carbon ferrochrome generated a revenue of USD 2.15 billion in 2019. It is projected to rise with a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period as it is used in stainless steel; the product's primary applications are in carbon & low alloy steels and tool steels.
The 200 series is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecasted period, owing to its essential features of high-temperature tolerance and excellent corrosion resistance, thereby making it appropriate for various applications.
The stainless-steel application is the major contributor to the Ferrochrome market. The stainless-steel sector of the Asia Pacific region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 76.6% of the market in 2019. There was no other substitute for ferrochrome in the stainless-steel application to improve the cosmetic appearance and reduce oxidation.
The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for ferrochrome in 2019. The region's consistent focus on cost-effective and innovative procedures that are adopted in the area is driving the market. The Asia Pacific region held 67.0% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 14.7% market in the year 2019.
Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3640
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ferrochrome market on the basis of type, grade, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
High Carbon
Medium Carbon
Low Carbon
Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
200 Series
300 Series
400 Series
Duplex Series
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Stainless-steel
Cast Iron
Others
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3640
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Sealing Coatings Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sealing-coatings-market
Firestop Sealants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/firestop-sealants-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+12127101370 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn