Cannabis Packaging Market Expected To Reach USD 5.20 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cannabis Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Green packing a significant trend arising is the push for weed products to be packaged in materials that are recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable. As more states legalize medical marijuana, the weed industry across the globe has grown more than 310% in the past four years. As per the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, marijuana has been legalized at some or the other level in 28+ states and is pending further legalization in 13+ others. This exponential growth, along with an attribute of self-funded small organizations, has helped legitimize its use in the eyes of many. By 2020, it is anticipated the industry is expected to reach $24.5 billion alone in the U.S., with $11.2 billion alone for recreational products. While 89% of customers preferred flowers in 2017, by 2020 only 61% of customers prefer flowers, instead favoring concentrated, processed weed formats.
Reports And Data
The companies considered and profiled for this market are:
Kush Bottles, Cannabis Science Inc., Medical Marijuana Corp, JL Clark, Maple Leaf Green World, J.L.Clark, KAYA CANNABIS, Lexaria Bioscience, and Cannaline. In March 2018, Cannabis Science Inc. acquired Bottle It Inc. State of Art Bottle manufacturing Facility
To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1035
Further key findings from the report suggest
The weed packing market in Uruguay is estimated to grow at a significant rate of 18.8% during the forecasted period. Its consumption in Uruguay has been increasing since it has been introduced to the eyes of public scrutiny. In 2011, 5.3% of the population admitted to having consumed it. Life prevalence had quadrupled by 2016, with 22.1% of Uruguayans acknowledging some consumption.
The significant challenges for weed packing players to penetrate the market are cost competitiveness. Reports indicate the majority of the retailers to survive the government fixed price point of USD 1.50 would prefer cheap packing, even on premium products. The rigid segment from the Processed Material in Uruguay was valued at 1.6 billion in 2026.
The US region accounted for significant share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecasted period. As more states legalize medical marijuana, the weed industry across the globe has grown more than 310% in the past four years. As per the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, marijuana has been legalized at some or the other level in 28+ states and is pending further legalization in 13+ others. This exponential growth, along with an attribute of self-funded small organizations, has helped legitimize its use in the eyes of many.
As per PMMI, the inconsistent legal status between state and federal laws is a ubiquitous challenge facing the manufacturers. Other problems include separate RFID tags for the plant and packaged product, the resistance of financial institutions to work with companies, and strict FDA regulations. Packaging for weed products is highly regulated with requirements for child-resistant and resalable lids tamper evidence and opacity. Formats also differ for the different forms of cannabis, with a flower in glass jars and tubes, concentrates in heatproof, borosilicate, glass or polystyrene containers, and edibles in resalable smell-proof bags.
Get Discount On the Purchase of This Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1035
For this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Cannabis Packaging Market on the basis of Packaging Type, Packaging Material, Applications, and Region:
Packaging Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Rigid
Trays
Plastic Tubes
Others
Semi-Rigid
Box Inserts
Others
Flexible
Blisters
Clamshells
Shatter Containers
Others
Packaging Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Plastics
Jars
Vials
Hinge-Top Containers
Boxes
Bags
Tubes
Tails
Others
Metals
Glass
Cardboard Containers
Others
Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Medical Use
Recreational Use
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
U.S.
Canada
Uruguay
Order now@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1035
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Cannabis Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Cannabis Packaging Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.3. Regulatory Framework
4.4. Cannabis Packaging Market Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Market driver analysis
Continued…
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1035
Customization on the report is available according to the requirements of the user to ensure maximum utility to the reader and an increased level of comprehensibility.
Similar Research reports by Reports and Data:
Tertiary Packaging Market By Product (Primary, Secondary), By Application (Pharma Manufacturing, Contract Packaging, Retail Pharmacy, Warehousing & Logistics, Institutional Pharmacy), and By Region Forecast To 2028
Syringe Rubber Stopper Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Type (Butyl Rubber, EPDM, and Natural Rubber), By Application (Pharmaceutical and Laboratory), and By Region Forecast To 2028
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+12127101370 ext.
email us here