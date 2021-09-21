Aseptic Packaging Market Is Projected To Reach Around USD 82.91 Billion By The End Of 2028 By Reports And Data
Reports And Data
Rising demand for products with longer-shelf life and growth of the food & beverages packaging sector are some key factors driving market revenue growth.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aseptic packaging market size is expected to reach USD 82.91 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for food and beverage products with extended shelf life is expected to drive market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Aseptic packaging solution enables food and beverage companies to extend shelf of products without refrigeration for an estimated 6 to 12 months. This packaging solution helps in reducing the growing amount of food waste at retailer and consumer levels. Manufacturers gain the advantage of extended time to ship and sell products before expiry or loss of texture, flavor, or health benefits. Rapid growth of the food & beverage sector is projected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Rise in income levels of consumers in developing countries is fueling demand for packaged food products. Rising health-consciousness among consumers is causing a shift in preference towards more hygienic & safe packaging solutions. Trend towards clean labels as consumers are increasingly scrutinizing the ingredient list for products is another factor driving market growth. Rising demand for beverages and food products without added chemicals or preservatives is boosting demand for aseptic packaging.
To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1046
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In October 2020, Brazilian dairy companies Shefa and Lider Alimentos announced decision to adopt aseptic carton packaging solution provider, SIG, as their preferred partner. SIG supplies advanced aseptic filling technology and packaging solutions for the two companies as part of the partnership. The company has already installed nine aseptic filling machines at production sites in Parana and Sao Paulo. The high speed and flexibility of SIG filling machines, as well as low waste rates were the reasons behind implementation of this project with SIG. The partnership is expected to help the companies in expanding their product portfolios and offering more options to consumers.
Paper & paperboard segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global aseptic packaging market over the forecast period owing to the rising need for cartons in aseptic packaging. Aseptic cartons manufactured using renewable resources such as paperboard are widely utilized in the food & beverage industry, which is boosting the revenue growth of this segment.
Cartons segment is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period. The raised neck and over-the-edge design of cartons provide easy access to the spout and offer better comfort when drinking directly from the container. Cartons are widely utilized for packaging various liquid processed food such as juices, soups, syrups, flavored and unflavored milk.
Beverages segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global aseptic packaging market owing to increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages. Rising need to maintain quality, taste, and nutritional value of beverages is resulting in increasing usage of aseptic packaging.
The aseptic packaging market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Shifting preference of consumers towards quality and convenience packaged food products owing to rise in income levels and increasing urbanized population are factors expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Some major players in the market include Amcor plc, Tetra Pak International S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Schott AG, DS Smith plc, Reynolds Group Holdings, Elopak Group, and SIG Combibloc Group.
Get Discount On the Purchase of This Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1046
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global aseptic packaging market based on material, packaging type, end-use application, and region:
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Plastic
Metal
Glass & Wood
Paper & Paperboard
Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Cartons
Bottles & Cans
Bags & Pouches
Others
End-use Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Food
Beverage
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1046
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Aseptic Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Aseptic Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growth of food & beverage packaging sector
4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for convenience and quality food products without food preservatives
4.2.2.3. Growth in the Dairy beverage market
Continued...
Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1046
Customization on the report is available according to the requirements of the user to ensure maximum utility to the reader and an increased level of comprehensibility.
Similar Research reports by Reports and Data:
Liquid Dairy Packaging Carton Market Share & Trends Analysis by Type (Aseptic Carton, Gable Top Carton), by Region, Competitive Strategies and Segment Forecasts, 2016- 2026
Side Weld Bags Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Rotogravure Printing, Flexographic Printing, Others), By Material (Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE), Biaxial Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Cast Polypropylene (CPP), Others), By Gusseted Style (Bottom Gusseted, Top Gusseted), By End-Use Industry (Food, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2028
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+912127101370 ext.
email us here