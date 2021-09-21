Maximum Safety and Reliability of DTS Systems for Monitoring Applications to Propel the Growth of the Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market by 2027 – Exclusive Report [224 Pages] by Research Dive

The global distributed temperature sensing market is expected to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period, owing to the maximum safety provided by DTS systems. The OTDR sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. The Asia Pacific Region is expected to dominate the market in the analysis period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global distributed temperature sensing market is expected to generate a revenue of $1,196.5 million by 2027, rapidly growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Request for Free Sample of the Market Research Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/407

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Low operational expenses of DTS are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, high reliability and maximum safety provided by DTS systems are further expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Extortionate cost of DTS solutions are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Increasing application of DTS technologies in hydrogeological research is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the distributed temperature sensing market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into various segments based on fiber type, operating principle, application, and region.

Fiber Type: Single-mode Fibers Sub-segment to be Most Profitable

The single-mode fibers sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $855.9 million during the forecast period. Their ability to monitor temperature across massive surfaces are expected to accelerate the growth of the distributed temperature sensing market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Operating Principle: Optical Time Domain Reflectometry to be Most Beneficial

The OTDR sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $851.2 million during the forecast period. Increasing application of OTDR principle for analysing the losses in the telecom sector is expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Application: Oil and Gas Production Sub-segment to be Most Lucrative

The oil and production sub-segment are expected to generate a revenue of $325.4 million during the forecast period. DTS systems deliver a comprehensive temperature profile to understand the ethics of tubing, casing, and completion components. This factor is expected to bolster the growth of the distributed temperature sensing market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Connect with Our Analyst to Contextualize Our Insights for Your Business: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/407

Region: Asia Pacific Region Expected to Dominate the Market

The Asia Pacific Region is expected to generate a revenue of $290.7 million during the forecast period. Rising need for industrial safety measures in this region and rapid expansion of Asian industrial sector are expected to drive the growth of the distributed temperature sensing market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The outbreak of coronavirus has had a negative impact on the distributed temperature sensing market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns during the pandemic. Lockdowns led to the closure of various industries across the globe in order to curb the spread of the virus, massively disrupting the industrial and business processes across regions. This consequently reduced the demand for distributed temperature sensors.

Major Players of the Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Include -

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Sony Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Stmicroelectronics n.v.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Atmel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth. Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

For instance, in November 2019, AP Sensing, a dominant company providing DTS products and solutions address different markets in fire detection, power cable monitoring, oil & gas production and geophysical- scientific fields, collaborated with Energinet, a Danish Transmission Operator, in order to provide a monitoring solution for high-quality transmission systems.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

Top Trending Reports-

Mini LED Market - https://www.researchdive.com/178/mini-led-market



- https://www.researchdive.com/178/mini-led-market Beacon Technology Market - https://www.researchdive.com/170/beacon-technology-market



- https://www.researchdive.com/170/beacon-technology-market Industrial Machine Vision Lens Market - https://www.researchdive.com/168/industrial-machine-vision-lens-market

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521