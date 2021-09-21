Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market is expected to reach $125.5 Billion & Registering at 4.0% CAGR by 2028

Increase in the consumption of anti-inflammatory drugs for treating autoimmune inflammatory diseases. With lesser side effects compared to conventional drugs

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of autoimmune diseases and chronic respiratory conditions, advent of new drugs, and surge in adoption rate of anti-inflammatory drugs drive the growth of the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market. However, side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and patent expiration hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of biosimilars for existing drugs is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

“Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class and Indication Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028,” the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size was $98,026 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $125,552 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/286

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market, as Covid-19 infection causes severe anti-inflammatory pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, multiple organ failure, and acute lung injury.

• The Covid-19 infection increased the investment in R&D for the treatment of inflammation in patients. Moreover, several clinical trials are underway to alleviate such inflammation in Covid-19 patients.

The report segments the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market on the basis of drug class, indication, and region.
Based on drug class, the anti-inflammatory biologics segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the segments including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids.

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

On the basis of indication, the Psoriasis segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. However, the arthritis segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market.

Inquiry For Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/286

The global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Abbvie, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Merck & CO., Inc., La Roche AG, F. Hoffman, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lily and Company, and Amgen.

Similar Reports:

Diabetes Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Skincare Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutic Market is expected to reach $125.5 Billion & Registering at 4.0% CAGR by 2028

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Herbal Beauty Products Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2021-2030 | Allied Market Research
Salmon Market Expected to Reach $76,145.3 million by 2028-Allied Market Research
Ice Maker Market Production Overview, Demand and Business Outlook 2021 – 2027 | Allied Market Research
View All Stories From This Author