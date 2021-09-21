Paper and Pulp Market Worth USD 679.72 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.45%- Report by Reports And Data
Increasing adoption of paper and pulp in the packaging and printing industry due to preference of light-weight materials and increasing demand.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The raw materials for pulp & paper include cellulosic fibers and other plant materials. Some synthetic materials may be used to impart special qualities to the finished product. Paper is made from wood fibers, but rags, flax, cotton linters, and bagasse (sugar cane residues) are also used in some papers. Used paper is also recycled, and after purifying and sometimes deinking, it is often blended with virgin fibers and reformed again into the paper. Products such as cellulose acetate, rayon, cellulose esters that are made from cellulose will be used for packaging films, explosives. Paper and pulp market on the based on type can be classified into: paper manufacturing, paper chemical manufacturing, paper and pulp machinery manufacturing. The paper manufacturing segment is the most dominated segment in this industry, but the segment of paper chemical manufacturing can be segmented into three more parts: process chemicals, functional chemicals, and coatings.
According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Paper and Pulp market was valued at USD 536.72 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 679.72 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 3.45%.
The paper chemical manufacturing market is growing at a robust pace especially in the pharmaceutical industries and medical laboratories. The process chemicals can be sub-segmented and classified into categories such as: Retention chemicals, fixing agents, and water treatment chemicals. In recent years, several economic driving forces have also emerged. Many companies are investigating effluent closure or at least minimum-impact possibilities because they offer several economic benefits. For the most part, mills working toward minimum impact or bleach plant filtrate closure have not attempted to take advantage of this approach in the marketplace. Several mills in Scandinavia have placed TEF (totally effluent-free) or MIM (minimum impact mill) products on the market, seeking premiums, but have not achieved any significant success. But effluent closure or minimum impact could become a fairly significant marketing tool for the paper and pulp industry in the twenty-first century
The market is expected to rise globally at a moderate rate, due to the well-performing industries starting from printing, consumer packaging, pharmaceutical, and construction, etc. Major players are identifying countries in the North-America region as high-end technology, and eco-friendly processes are used for the production. As a result, these countries are constantly growing at a rapid pace as manufacturing hubs for many industries.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Paper and pulp market has a rising demand for pulp and paper from various applications, such as paper manufacturing, printing, construction. Desirable properties exhibited by pulp and paper include processability, toughness, and stiffness.
Paper pulp is a lignocellulosic fibrous material manufactured by mechanically or chemically separating cellulose fibers from wood, fiber crops, or waste paper. The wood fiber sources required for pulping are 21% logs and chips, 45% sawmill residue, and 34% recycled paper.
Millions of kilotons of recovered paper are imported each year globally for use in the production of paper and packaging products vital to the world’s economy.
Chemical pulping technology held the largest market share of 72.5% in 2018 and is expected to maintain the trend with a significant CAGR in the coming years. This positive growth is fuelled by the fact that paper made from chemical pulp process has better strength and brightness properties.
Additionally, the present use of recycled fibers in paper products is not uniform: while many newsprint and packaging grades have more than 50% recycled content, printing and writing paper has a global average of only 8% recycled content, so there is still scope for improvement.
In the application segment, the packaging industry segment and the food and healthcare sub-segment are accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The technology employed for manufacturing Pulp and paper is environmentally-friendly and safety-oriented. Pulp and paper are being used in a wide range of packaging applications in end-user industries such as consumer goods, hygiene, food, industrial packaging, and agricultural films.
Currently, North America holds the highest market share of the paper and pulp market due to its growing requirement in the packaging and construction/consumer industry. According to the American Chemistry Council, the higher demand is resulting from larger amounts of new capacity being sold into the export markets as well as domestic sales that have grown at strong rates.
Both Asia-Pacific and MEA regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years
Key participants include International Paper (US), Georgia pacific crop., Weyerhaeuser Corporation, Stora Enso, Kimberly-Clark Corp., UPM, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Oji Paper, Nippon Unipac Holding, Procter & Gamble
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Paper and Pulp market on the basis of type, pulping method, application, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD billion; Volume in Kilotons, 2018–2028)
Paper Manufacturing
Paper Chemical Manufacturing
Paper and Pulp machinery manufacturing
Pulping Method (Revenue, USD billion; Volume in Kilotons, 2018–2028)
Mechanical
Chemical
Application Type (Revenue, USD billion; Volume in Kilotons, 2018–2028)
Packaging
Pharmaceuticals
Healthcare
Food
Beverages
Others
Printing
Commercial Printing
Packaging Printing
Publication Printing
Pharmaceutical
Consumer
Construction
Residential
Non-Residential
Infrastructure
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; Volume in Kilotons, 2018–2028)
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Turkey
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
U.A.E
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of LATAM
Customization on the report is available according to the requirements of the user to ensure maximum utility to the reader and an increased level of comprehensibility.
