Insulin Pumps Market To Reach USD 9.41 Billion By 2027 With CAGR of 9.4% | Reports and Data

The growing prevalence of diabetes is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insulin pumps market is expected to reach USD 9.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Insulin pumps are used for insulin therapy and is used for the treatment of patients with all types of diabetes.
The need for insulin therapy depends upon the balance between insulin resistance and insulin secretion. Patients with type 1 diabetes require insulin treatment permanently unless they receive a whole organ pancreas transplant or an islet. Type 2 diabetes patients require insulin as their beta-cell function lowers over time.
Diabetes and its complications, societal costs, and deaths have a huge and rapidly growing impact across the globe. In 2019: approximate 463 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes, and by 2045, this is expected to rise to 700 million. A growing number of diabetic patients are propelling the demand for insulin.
Technological advancements in the insulin pumps have led to improved reliability and functionality. CSII (continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion) technology has observed several advancements, comprising the incorporation of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with the insulin pump. At present, these pumps with the integration of AI are capable of controlling the algorithm that analyzes the blood glucose level and automatically delivers the insulin to the individual using it.
The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness an increasing demand in the forecast period owing to growing awareness pertaining to medical treatments and care, rising health care sector, and an increase in R&D activities. Further, a rapid increase in the diabetic population and increasing adoption of insulin administration are driving the market demand in the region.
Key participants include
Animus Corporation, Asante, Insulet Corporation, Nipro Diagnostic Inc., Cellnovo Ltd., Ypsomed Group, Medtronics Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Roche, and Valeritas, among others.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By product, traditional insulin pumps dominated the market share in 2018 and is likely to experience a growth rate of 8.9% in the forecast period. The growth of these type of pumps is primarily owing to their better reliability and high availability of the product.
• By accessories, the insulin set insertion device held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to witness a growth rate of 9.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of this insulin pump accessory is attributed to its high usage frequency.
• By end-users, hospitals & clinics dominated the market in 2018 and are projected to have a CAGR of 9.0% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, increasing government funding, and rising private sector investments in the healthcare sector.
• North America dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.9% in the period 2019-2027. Rapid technological advancements, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and new product launches by market players, among others, are causative of the high market demand in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global insulin pumps market on the basis of product type, accessories, end-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Traditional Insulin Pump
• Disposable Insulin Pump
Accessories Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Insulin Set Insertion Devices
• Insulin Cartridges
• Battery
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Laboratories
• Homecare settings
The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Region analysis Covers:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Insulin Pumps market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.
