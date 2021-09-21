Glycerine Market to Beat a Revenue of USD 2.53 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 5.3% during Forecast 2021 to 2028, Exclusive COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered in glycerine market report are Wilmar International, Emery Oleochemicals, IOI Group, KLK OLEO, Croda International, Kao Corporation, Cargill Inc., Godrej Industries, P&G Chemicals, and other players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glycerine market is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for bio-based fuels, such as biodiesel backed by rapid industrialization and urbanization, will aid the expansion of this market. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report. The report further states that the market size was USD 1.68 billion in 2020.





COVID-19 Pandemic: Rising Demand for Hand Sanitizers to Accelerate Growth

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has surged the demand for hand sanitizers exponentially. Glycerin is mainly used in small proportions to manufacture hand rubs and sanitizers. The World Health Organization (WHO), for instance, released its ethanol-based hand rub formulation containing 1.45% glycerol to protect healthcare workers’ skin against dermatitis and dryness. We are providing in-depth reports to help you better understand the current situation.





Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Natural & Organic Ingredients by Cosmetics Firms to Aid Growth

The rising inclination of consumers towards natural personal care and cosmetics products is set to propel the glycerine market growth in the coming years. This is mainly occurring because of the increasing awareness programs among the masses regarding the harmful effects of chemical ingredients. Hence, multiple reputed cosmetic manufacturers, such as L’Oréal, P&G, Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson, are extensively using natural and organic ingredients to cater to the high demand. However, as glycerine is obtained during the biodiesel manufacturing process as a by-product, refiners are facing challenges in terms of profit margins and production owing to the fluctuations in prices. It may hinder growth.





Regional Analysis:

Expansion of Personal Care Industry to Propel Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 0.73 billion in terms of revenue in 2020, on account of the presence of some of the top companies in Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia. China is set to dominate the regional market because of the expansion of the chemical, food, and personal care industry in the country. The USP grade segment accounted for a 49.7% share in China.

Europe, on the other hand, is a key producer of glycerol and biodiesel worldwide. The rising production of biodiesel stoked by the increasing demand from various European countries would accelerate growth. Besides, the high demand for glycerine from the personal care and chemical industries in the U.S. will drive growth in North America.





Segment:

Personal Care Segment to Generate Largest Share Backed by Usage in Toothpaste & Soaps

Based on the application, the personal care segment generated 25.4% in terms of glycerine market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of glycerine in the production of shaving cream, toothpaste, soaps, hair care, and skincare products. The segment is anticipated to procure the largest share throughout the forthcoming years, stoked by the ability of the product to provide conditioning and reduced viscosity.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Expanding Their Production Capacities to Intensify Competition

The market houses a large number of prominent manufacturers that are mainly focusing on expanding their production capacities to fulfill the high demand. Some of the others are using glycerine in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers to tackle the growing demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the glycerine market. They are as follows:

Wilmar International (Singapore)

Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia)

IOI Group (Malaysia)

KLK OLEO (Malaysia)

Croda International (U.K.)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Godrej Industries (India)

P&G Chemicals (U.S.)

Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Groupe Avril (France)

GLACONCHEMIE (Germany)

Granol (Brazil)

Timur Oleochemicals (Malaysia)

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)





Below are the two latest industry developments:

July 2020: Versalis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eni, started producing a new range of liquid hand disinfectants to meet the rising demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be marketed under the name ‘Invix.’ It was developed on the basis of the World Health Organization’s formulation. It contains glycerine as an emollient.

Versalis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eni, started producing a new range of liquid hand disinfectants to meet the rising demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be marketed under the name ‘Invix.’ It was developed on the basis of the World Health Organization’s formulation. It contains glycerine as an emollient. September 2019: Emery Oleochemicals announced its investment in its Technical Development Center (TDC) in Germany to cater to the increasing demand. Every product is tested here. Also, the beneficial effect of additives is improved and adjusted. This new investment will strengthen the company’s position in the market.





