Rostec's neonatal equipment will be delivered to Malaysia for the first time
MOSCOW, RUSSIA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shvabe Holding of Rostec State Corporation launches the export of neonatal intensive care incubators to the Malaysian market. The first Russian-made high-tech medical devices will arrive to the medical institutions of the South Asian country at the beginning of October 2021.
A neonatal intensive care incubator produced by Shvabe Holding's Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant named after Mr. E.S. Yalamov (JSC PA UOMP) has received medical registration in Malaysia. The device creates an optimal microclimate for developmental care for preterm infants, ensuring uniform heat distribution, air humidification and oxygen supply.
"Malaysia is a reliable buyer of Russian civilian products. We are already supplying Kuala Lumpur clinics with a line of neonatal equipment, such as phototherapeutic irradiators and heaters, neonatal tables. Shvabe's new equipment will enable the full range of developmental care procedures for infants, including those with extremely low birth weight. Along with the launch of the supply of intensive care incubators, we plan to register more models from the range of modern neonatal medical equipment in the region," said Rostec's Executive Director Oleg Yevtushenko.
Rostec companies produce a wide range of neonatal devices, including incubators for newborns, neonatal resuscitation tables and phototherapy devices for neonatal jaundice treatment. In 2020, neonatal equipment was supplied to Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Slovenia.
Asia is one of the priority markets for the State Corporation's medical solutions. There is a steady demand for the equipment produced by the Rostec's holding company as the region accounts for about 70% of Shvabe's total exports annually.
Shvabe holding company is part of Rostec State Corporation and brings together several dozens of industrial and scientific facilities in ten Russian cities that make up the core of the optical industry in Russia. The holding company enterprises provide the whole cycle of creation of new optoelectronic and laser technology in the interests of national defence, state and public security, and for civil industries. By the end of 2019, the portfolio of intellectual property comprises 2425 units and the range of products exceeds 6500 units. Shvabe enterprises develop and serially produce optoelectronic and laser systems for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, systems of Earth aerospace monitoring and remote sensing, medical equipment, energy saving lighting, optical materials and scientific tools. To date, more than 200 thousand units of lighting equipment and about 10 thousand units of medical equipment produced by Shvabe are installed in the Russian Federation – these products operate in almost every town of the country. The products are delivered to all regions of Russia and several dozen countries of the world. The holding company has representative offices in China, Switzerland and Belarus.
Rostec State Corporation is one of the largest industrial companies in Russia. It unites more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations in 60 regions of the country. Its key areas of activity are aircraft engineering, radioelectronics, medical technologies, innovative materials, etc. The corporation’s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AvtoVAZ, KAMAZ, UAC, Russian Helicopters, UEC, Uralvagonzavod, Shvabe, Kalashnikov, etc. Rostec is active in the implementation of all 12 national projects. The company is a key provider of Smart City technology, it is engaged in the digitalization of public administration, industry and social sectors, and it is developing plans for the development of 5G wireless technologies, an Industrial Internet of Things, big data and blockchain systems. Rostec partners with leading world manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Daimler, Pirelli and Renault. The corporation’s products are delivered to more than 100 countries worldwide. Almost a third of the company's revenue comes from the export of high-tech products.
