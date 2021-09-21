Industrial Packaging Market 2020 | Worldwide Industry Size, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast 2027
Industrial Packaging Market Size – USD 56.26 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Increased demand for essential productsVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial packaging market is projected to be valued at USD 76.40 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market are raising living standards, and increasing global trade.
The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.
The global industrial packaging market is projected to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, demand for customized packaging would be increasing rapidly.
Fundamental Highlight Of The Report:
Industrial packaging is often ignored when the thought of the production of goods comes to mind. When choosing what kind of packaging consumers want while purchasing the products , they usually select eco-friendly and within their budget. The packaging should match the size of the products, the right size packaging impacts the consumer's mind, but somehow the right size packaging concept also gets ignored.
Strict guidelines and laws, rapid industrialization, and rising living standards in North America are factors boosting the market in the region. The industrial packaging market in the region has witnessed strong growth, with the entry of some of the major organizations in pharmaceutical, chemical, and food & beverage industries.
Key players in the market are Amcor Limited, WestRock Company, Mauser Group, Mondi Plc, Sigma Plastics Group, Greif Inc, Orora Limited, Bemis Company Inc, International Paper Company, and Sonoco
Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Industrial Packaging market and offers a future impact assessment.
It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MetricTons; 2017–2027)
Building & Construction
Food & Beverage
Automotive
Pharmaceutical
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MetricTons; 2017–2027)
Wood
Metal
Plastic
Paperboard
Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million MetricTons; 2017–2027)
Sacks
Drums
Boxes
Crates
Others
The Industrial Packaging market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.
Key Geographical Segments Analyzed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
