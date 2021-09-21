News Release - 2 counts of VCOR and Domestic Assault - Derby Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A503245
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Nathan Handy
STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09-20-21 2240 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Nelson Hill Road, Derby VT
VIOLATION: Two Counts of Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release and
Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tucker Jacobs
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09-20-21 at approximately 2240 hrs, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call
advising Tucker Jacobs was intoxicated and was refusing to leave a residence.
It was also advised Tucker was in possession of a firearm. It was confirmed
that Tucker had active Court Ordered Conditions of Release in which he was not
to consume any alcoholic beverages nor be in possession of any firearms.
Through investigation it was also learned he had placed a household member in
fear of imminent serious bodily injury as well. A loaded firearm was located on
Tucker's person. Tucker was subsequently arrested and booked for the above
criminal offenses. Tucker was released on a citation as well as some conditions
set by the court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-21-21 at 1300 hrs
COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Amy LeClair
VSP-Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby VT 05829
Tel: 802-334-8881
Fax: 802-334-8208