News Release - 2 counts of VCOR and Domestic Assault - Derby Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A503245

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Nathan Handy                             

STATION: VSP-Derby Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09-20-21 2240 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Nelson Hill Road, Derby VT

VIOLATION: Two Counts of Violation of Court Ordered Conditions of Release and

Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Tucker Jacobs                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09-20-21 at approximately 2240 hrs, VSP-Derby Barracks received a call

advising Tucker Jacobs was intoxicated and was refusing to leave a residence.

It was also advised Tucker was in possession of a firearm.  It was confirmed

that Tucker had active Court Ordered Conditions of Release in which he was not

to consume any alcoholic beverages nor be in possession of any firearms.

Through investigation it was also learned he had placed a household member in

fear of imminent serious bodily injury as well.  A loaded firearm was located on

Tucker's person.  Tucker was subsequently arrested and booked for the above

criminal offenses.  Tucker was released on a citation as well as some conditions

set by the court.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-21-21 at 1300 hrs           

COURT: VT Superior Court - Criminal Division - Orleans County

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Amy LeClair

VSP-Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby VT 05829

 

Tel: 802-334-8881

Fax: 802-334-8208

 

