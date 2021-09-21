Long Steel Market Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028
Long Steel Market Size – USD 526.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.6%, Market Trends – Increasing demand from automotive industryVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global long steel market size is expected to reach USD 701.69 Billion at a steady CAGR of 3.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing global long steel market revenue growth can be attributed to rapid growth of the construction industry due to surging demand due to increasing industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries.
The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Long Steel Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Long Steel industry.
Deployment of electric arc furnaces for steel production is rapidly gaining traction among steel manufacturing companies. Electric arc furnaces find use for smelting of high-quality steel and various other special steels. The production process enables production of a range of steel grades with low capital outlay, and melting processes can be automated, thereby offering high flexibility and efficiency.
Competitive Rivalry Of Long Steel Industry:
Major companies in the market include Nucor Corporation, Gerdau SA, Tata Steel Limited, Steel Dynamics Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, POSCO, Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, Nippon Steel Corporation, Mechel PAO, and Acerinox SA.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Long Steel market scenario pertaining to market value, volume, production and consumption rates, and market segmentation based on types, regions, and applications. The Long Steel report also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, drivers and restraints, hurdles and challenges, threats, sales network, and distribution channel, and supplies leverage advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
Wire rods find application mostly for producing wires and deployed in engineering, aviation, and reinforcing concrete structures. For instance, steel wire rods are used in the production of reinforcement cages and to produce round, rectangular, or square assembly clamps. Reinforcing cages are used to reinforce girders, monolithic columns, cross-tops, belts, and lintel strip foundations.
The research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Long Steel market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Long Steel7 report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.
Segmental Analysis:
The Long Steel market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry. The report offers insights into their product portfolio, business overview, financial standing, market position, revenue generation, market share and market size, and production and manufacturing capacity along with pricing analysis.
Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Electric Arc Furnace
Basic Oxygen Furnace
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Wire Rod
Rebar
Rail
Merchant Bar
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Industrial
Construction
Railways
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Direct
Indirect
Regional Analysis:
The Long Steel industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on the key segments of the market, such as product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user industries, among others.
Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the growth rate of the Long Steel market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Long Steel industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Long Steel market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Long Steel industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
Global Long Steel Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 includes the global Long Steel market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.
Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Long Steel market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.
Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Long Steel market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.
Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Long Steel industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.
Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.
