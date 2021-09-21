Cleanroom Consumables Market Expected to Reach $6.65 Billion by 2030
Cleanroom Consumables Market by Product, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleanroom Consumables Market was valued at $3.68 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $6.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.40% from 2021 to 2030.
A cleanroom is an enclosed controlled work area where contaminants, airborne particles, and other pollutants are reduced and strictly maintained at a specified level. Cleanrooms constitute an integral part of semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceutical, medical, and other hi-tech manufacturing industries where a high grade of a clean environment is desired to control the manufacturing process and thereby achieve higher yield and better-quality products. Cleanroom consumables are specially designed products used inside the cleanroom to restrict the entry and spread of pollutants. Consumables for the cleanroom are very important, which are used for the maintenance of healthy and controlled environment and also enhance the safety and efficiency of in workflow of healthcare professionals and workers. Moreover, contamination of products can be avoided using consumables by the operator and staff working by covering hair, hand, and shoes. Cleanroom consumables, such as cleanroom apparels and gloves, are majorly used in the manufacturing companies such as pharmaceutical, medical devices, food and nutrition, and others.
Rise in demand for cleanroom consumables in pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry for better and improved quality of pharmaceutical drugs and safety regulations by regulatory authorities, such as World Health Organization (WHO), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Food & Drug Administration (FDA), for maintaining product quality boosts the growth of the cleanroom consumables market. In addition, increase in health concerns among population and rise in infectious diseases, such as coronavirus, further boost the adoption of cleanroom consumables, such as gloves, face mask, coveralls, goggles, shoe covers, and others, in various healthcare fields and drive growth of the cleanroom consumables market. However, the intricate nature of strict regulatory standards and environmental biohazards caused by disposable cleanroom consumables are some key challenges, which hinder growth of the cleanroom consumables market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in emerging markets create an opportunity for the manufacturers to tap and capitalize on the cleanroom consumables market.
COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the industry grow significantly as the demand for cleanroom consumables increased, owing to growing need to maintain a contamination-free environment while sample collection and testing of COVID-19 suspected cases. This supports the cleanroom consumables market to gain traction during the forecast period.
The cleanroom consumables market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is divided into cleanroom personal protective products and cleanroom cleaning products. Cleanroom personal protective products are further segmented into gloves, coverall, shoe cover, face masks, and others. Others include caps, goggles, and hoods. The cleanroom personal protective products segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in awareness regarding hygiene to avoid transmission of pathogens in healthcare facilities and rise in concern of government authorities over the health and safety of workers.
By application, it is classified into medical, drug manufacturing, and academic research & drug research. The drug manufacturing segment was the major shareholder 2020, owing to increase in application of cleanroom consumables in drug manufacturing for minimizing human contact and eradicating microbial contamination as well as cleanroom consumables are resistant to chemicals and produce less particulate material.
Based on end user, it is categorized into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Others include research companies, academic institutes and hospitals. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment acquired the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and stringent regulations regarding the approval of pharmaceutical products, which led to an increase in demand for cleanroom consumables.
Key Findings Of The Study
• Based on product, the cleanroom personal protective products segment held the largest share in the global cleanroom consumables market in 2020.
• Based on application, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment held largest cleanroom consumables market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
• By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the global cleanroom consumables market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.
• Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.20 % during the forecast period.
North America accounted for the largest share of the global cleanroom consumables market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This was attributed to stringent regulations regarding the approval of healthcare products in the U.S., which led to increased demand for cleanroom consumables. Furthermore, large number of target population with higher health awareness, availability of trained medical professionals, rise in number of product approvals, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system further boost the growth of the market in the region.
