Microgrid Market Scenario, Growth, Insights, Outlook, Opportunity, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027
Microgrid Market Size – USD 28.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%,VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Microgrid Market will be worth USD 61.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for clean sources of energy.
The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.
The commercial and the industrial sector are increasingly adopting microgrid technology in order to reduce the emission levels and avail a reliable and uninterrupted supply of electricity in remote areas. The declining cost of renewable energy sources is also a contributing factor to the increasing demand of the microgrid facility. The microgrid is also used in the defense services and research labs to have a secure network from independent external power stations and reduce the risks of cyber-attacks.
Fundamental Highlight Of The Report:
Combined heat & power (CHP) held the largest market share of 34.0% in the year 2019 due to the increasing adoption of sustainable sources of power generation, including hydro, solar, and wind energy.
The grid-connected segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Reliable power supply, improved resiliency & efficiency, low cost of energy storage, and reduction in the emission level are some of the driving factors of the segment.
North America accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the favorable government policies, including tax rebates and other promotional schemes on adopting microgrid infrastructure.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the government's increasing initiatives to provide a cost-effective and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the rural areas of the developing economies.
Key participants include Siemens, Honeywell, General Electric (GE), ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Exelon Corporation, Spirae, Inc., S & C Electric Company, and Homer Energy, among others.
Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Microgrid market and offers a future impact assessment.
It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.
Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Combined heat & power (CHP)
Solar Photovoltaic (PV)
Natural Gas
Fuel Cell
Diesel
Others
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Grid-connected
Hybrid
Remote
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Commercial
Defense
Government
Education
Utility
Others
The Microgrid market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.
Key Geographical Segments Analyzed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
