Blanking Machine Market Worth $1,457.6 Million by 2030 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

The rise in the adoption of blanking machines by various end users such as automotive, aerospace, defense, and other sectors drive the market.

The global blanking machine market size was valued at $0.92 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

An increase in urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries such as Germany, France, the U.S., and others drives the demand for automotive vehicle. This is expected to fuel the demand for blanking machine to make precision component such as airbag, car door, and others thereby, driving the growth of the global market. For instance, degree of urbanization in the U.S. increased by 0.4% from 2017 to 2019.

Key Market Players
Key players profiled in this report include AMADA CO Ltd, Hagel Automation GmbH, Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers Pvt Ltd, Hubei Tri-ring Metalforming Equipment Co Ltd, Jet Pack Machines Pvt Ltd, Komori Corporation, Precision Surfacing Solutions (Lapmaster Wolters), Schuler AG, Torontech Inc., and Ueshima Seisakusho Co Ltd.

Key Benefits
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current blanking machine market trends and future estimations.
Extensive analysis of global blanking machines is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The global blanking machine market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Hydraulic
Pneumatic
Mechanical

By Material
Steel
Aluminum
Alloy
Others

By End-User
Automobile Industry
Aerospace Industry
Home Applications
Others

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA