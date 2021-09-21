Submit Release
Automotive Sensors Market Current and Future Plans by Forecast 2020 to 2027

Automotive Sensors Market Size – USD 26.68 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of automotive sensors market

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.

Fundamental Highlight Of The Report:

LiDAR sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous automotive vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these types of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians.

The chassis application segment will also show steady growth in this market over the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the chassis sensor capability to provide safety to the passenger and driver, which controls and handles a vehicle with stability

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.


Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Automotive Sensors market and offers a future impact assessment.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Temperature

Thermocouple

Thermistor

MEMS

Resistance temperature detector

IC temperature sensor

Others

Pressure

MEMS

Strain gauges

Ceramic pressure sensors

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety & Control

The Automotive Sensors market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Key Geographical Segments Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Culmination of the ToC:

Automotive Sensors Market Dynamics:

Market Trends

Opportunities

Market Drivers

Challenges

Influence Factors

Developmental Trend Analysis:

Market Trend Analysis

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Methodology/Research Approach:

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Key Questions you are asking for?

Who are the leading players of the Automotive Sensors industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Automotive Sensors market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

