Air Filtration Media Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air filtration media market size was valued at $3,573.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $5,347.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 33.5% share, followed by LAMEA.
The air filtration media market has witnessed an unprecedented demand in the recent years, due to increased concerns about high efficiency and productivity, especially in HVAC industry. Moreover, factors such as increase in number of manufacturing industries and surge in awareness about air pollution boost the adoption of air filter media.

Leading Players:

3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, AIM Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited, Air filters, Inc., Berry, Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Clean & Science, Donaldson company, Inc., Elta Group, H&V, HVDS, Innovatec, Irema, Johns Manville, Lydall, P. H. Glatfelter Company, Permatron Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group, Sandler, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Superior Felt And Filtration, LLC, and Toray.

Global Air Filtration Media Market Segments:

By End-user
• Industrial
• Commercial
• Residential

By Application
• HVAC
• Air purifier
• Face mask
• APC
• Industrial manufacturing
• Transportation
• Others

The Aftermarket segment has the highest share in the air filtration media market in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In terms of usage, the disposable is expected to offer the highest market share in the coming years. Moreover, rise industrialization is expected to contribute lucrative growth opportunities to small manufacturers across the globe.

Key Findings of the Air Filtration Media Market :
• Based on end-user, the commercial segment dominated the global air filtration media market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at a
CAGR 4.5% during the forecast period.
• Based on application, the Face mask segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• Key market players within air filtration media market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand
the competitive outlook of the air filtration media industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging air filtration media market trends and dynamics.

