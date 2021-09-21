Mobile Satellite Services Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2019-2027
The global Mobile Satellite Services Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen ResearchSURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Satellite Services Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The key drivers expected to boost the market growth for mobile satellite services are growing demand for mobility, rising connectivity of smartphone and satellite technologies, and increasing developments in digital technology across the world. Moreover, rising consumer awareness of the benefits of satellite services and low transport costs are factors also anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
However, stringent government regulations, low bandwidth, and weak voice and data quality are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe.
The increasing demand for mobility, growing focus on data applications and services, and rising digital technology advancements are driving the demand for the market.
Mobile Satellite Services Market Size – USD 5.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of real-time location data using IoT technology.
Key participants include Ericsson, Globalstar, Inc., Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat plc, ORBCOMM, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Telstra Corporation Limited among others.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Maritime MSS
Aeronautical MSS
Land MSS
Broadcast MSS
Personal MSS
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Data Service
Video Service
Tracking and Monitoring Service
Voice Service
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Media & Entertainment
BFSI
Automotive
Mining
Aviation
IT and Telecom
Government
Others
November 2019-EchoStar Mobile, a division of EchoStar Corporation and a mobile satellite manufacturer providing connectivity throughout the North Sea, Europe, and the Mediterranean Sea via a unified satellite and terrestrial network, announced the introduction of the innovative Hughes 4500 S-band terminal to deliver secure connectivity over mobile satellite.
The Land Mobile Satellite Service is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to widespread use in the defense and military industries.
The data service segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2019, owing to Its ability to deliver satellite data to government entities to inform warnings of disasters at an early stage.
Highlights of the Mobile Satellite Services Market Report:
This research report focuses on the Mobile Satellite Services Market overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, and import/export details, supply chain analysis, and others.
The report includes different approaches and procedures used by established market players for efficient business decisions.
The report offers detailed information regarding the production value, strategies adopted by the key market players, their products/services offerings, and many more.
Key Coverage of report:
Mobile Satellite Services Market share valuations of the segments on a country and global level.
Mobile Satellite Services Market share analysis of the major market players.
Opportunities and growth prospects for the new market entrants.
Mobile Satellite Services Market forecast for all the segments, sub-segments of the market.
Mobile Satellite Services Market Trends (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, threats, investment opportunities, and approvals)
Strategic endorsements in the key business segments on the basis of market valuations.
Competitive landscape mapping of the key development patterns.
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financial details, and recent developments.
Latest supply chain trends and technological advancements.
Market Drivers:
The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.
The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Mobile Satellite Services products is expected to drive the demand for Mobile Satellite Services, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.
The report divides the global Mobile Satellite Services Market based on aspects such as type, application, and region. For the historical period considered, elaborate insights on the value, market share, production, growth rate, and price analysis for each sub-segment is presented by the report. Moreover, the
report also dives deeper into regional production, consumption, export, and import. The regions considered in the research include:
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
The Global Mobile Satellite Services Market Research Report published by Reports and Data has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Mobile Satellite Services industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Mobile Satellite Services market along with crucial statistical data about the Mobile Satellite Services market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Key questions addressed in the report:
What are the key factors driving the global Mobile Satellite Services market?
Who are the key manufacturers in this Mobile Satellite Services market space?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?
What are the Mobile Satellite Services market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Mobile Satellite Services market?
What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this Mobile Satellite Services market over the projected timeline?
