Global Surface Active Agents Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Surface Active Agents Market 2021-2030

Surface Active Agents Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the surface active agents market is expected to grow from $60.15 billion in 2020 to $64.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $86.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Increase in demand for surface active agents from various end user industries is driving the market.

The surface-active agents market consist of sales of surface active agents and related services for usage in detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants in order to lower the surface tension. Surface active agents are majorly used in industries such as pharmaceutical, oil & gas, food & beverage, agriculture and clothes.

Trends In The Global Surface Active Agents Market

Extra concentrated laundry detergents are becoming popular as they reduces water consumption. Companies are developing concentrated detergents which can save as much as 45 million gallons of water per year and also require less plastic for packaging and make transportation more energy efficient. For example, Walmart’s goal is to cut 25% of the water from every dose of laundry detergent by 2018. For major companies manufacturing extra concentrated laundry detergents include Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Company and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Global Surface Active Agents Market Segments:

The global surface-active agent market is further segmented based on product type, application, substrate and geography.

By Product Type: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants

By Application: Household Detergent, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaner, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemical, Agricultural Chemical, Textile, Plastic, Paint & Coating, Adhesive and Others

By Substrate: Synthetic and Bio-Based

By Geography: The global surface active agents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides surface active agents global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global surface active agents market, surface active agents market share, surface active agents market players, surface active agents global market segments and geographies, surface active agents market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Surface Active Agents Market Organizations Covered: BASF SE, Clariant, Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.), E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co (U.S.), Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, Reliance Industries Ltd, Solvay, Nouryon, Arkema, Ashland, 3M Company, The Proctor & Gamble Company, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co, Ltd., Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

