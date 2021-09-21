Drill Pipe Market SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027
Drill Pipe Market Business Overview and Global Development Trends 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drill pipe market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion in 2027 from $1.3 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 36.0% share of the global drill pipe market.
Drill pipe is a tubular steel conduit, which connects the rig surface equipment with the bottom hole assembly. The drill pipe has special threaded ends called as tool joints and it is used for pumping drilling fluid to the rig drilling bit for reducing torque generated in the pipe. A series of drill pipes is termed as drill string and the pipes are connected using different connections to maintain the length of the rig and secure the pipe joint.
Leading Players:
The major players operating in the drill pipe industry include Hilong Group of Companies, Jindal Saw Ltd. (Drill Pipes International LLC), NOV Inc., Oil Country Tubular Ltd., PetroMaterials Corporation, Tejas Tubular Products, Inc., Tenaris S.A., Texas Steel Conversion, Inc., TMK Steel Limited, and Weatherock Group Holding Limited.
Global Drill Pipe Market Segments:
By Type
• Standard drill pipe
• Heavy weight drill pipe (HWDP)
By Application
• Offshore
• Onshore
The global drill pipe market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Russia, UK, Norway, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil, Colombia, Rest of LAMEA). North America is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.
Key Findings Of The Study
• On the basis of type, the standard drill pipe segment dominated the drill pipe market share in 2019.
• On the basis of grade, the API segment led the drill pipe market in 2019.
• On the basis of application, the onshore segment garnered major share of the drill pipe market in 2019.
• On the basis of region, North America dominated the market in 2019.
• On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.
