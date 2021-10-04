The Remainder of 2021 for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

With the re-opening of universities and social venues in major UK cities like Manchester, UK expats who invest in these areas are likely to make great returns.

Edinburgh experienced a huge surge of 26% in demand for rental property after Easter - the highest in the UK.

Leeds has been a popular location in the UK city rental recovery - seeing an increase of 12% in rental demand in the period after Easter.

With international travel becoming more common and more accessible, rents in London will only grow stronger for UK expat and foreign national investors looking for property in the capital over the coming months.