Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 4700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 20, 2021, in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:35 am, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects all brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s vehicle and property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was recovered.

On Monday, September 20, 2021, 22 year-old Damian Kay, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###