Dunnington Jr. Shares True Story of Emmett Long
A piece of Emmett Long’s disapproved business from stories of failures and successCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To abate the odds, man must do each mechanism even at the expense of morale duties or even in the verge of weighing what should be correctly done. In this light, Asa Duane Dunnington Jr. tells an enticing and inspirational story of lawlessness and life choices in “Selectively Lawless: The True Story of Emmett Long, An American Original.” It is a true story of a 14-year-old son of a sharecropping lay minister. At a very young age, he walks off the Texas cotton field where his family has been working. Persistent and determined to live a more comfortable life, he tells his brother that he does not want to continuously pick cottons. He observes that life will be much broader and worth living, if extended beyond the zone of “what used to do.” After 18 months, he travels alone across the country until the Pacific Coast bringing the hope to become better financially. He honed his skills, and this time, as a gambler. Still thinking about his family, he returned with $18,000 in his pocket. That amount is the start-up capital for the established bootlegging enterprise that takes a toll to mass popularity.
Dunnington Jr. who writes based on true stories, was raised in Southern California, although he was born in Iowa. By law, he is Emmett Long’s nephew by marriage. Thus, presents credibility in writing and telling stories about his nephew. Married twice, he has five grandchildren from his three children. In 2015, his autobiography “What a Life” was published.
