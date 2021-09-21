Cloud Data Back Up Recovery Market Growth, share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Size – USD 9.40 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.5%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing cloud computing adoption, increasing demand for computer data storage, and increasing demand for data centers are anticipated to propel the cloud data backup and recovery market. The-usage of virtualization technology in data centers helps enterprises, through the use of a limited number of physical servers, to reduce capital expenditures and optimize resources.
The latest report provides detailed insights into cloud data back-up recovery market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the cloud data back-up recovery market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Global cloud data back-up recovery market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic cloud data back-up recovery market, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Key Highlights From The Report
In April 2020, The general availability of the latest Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, an enterprise-ready cloud backup and recovery solution, was announced by Veeam Software, the pioneer in backup solutions that provide Cloud Data Management. This latest offering would allow consumers and service providers to migrate more applications and data to Azure and to secure cloud services in Azure cost-effectively, efficiently, and securely. Moreover, the portable backup framework of Veeam allows full Cloud Mobility in a multi-cloud environment, with recovery, backup, and migration.
Over the forecast timeframe, the data retention segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 10.8%, since it offers continuous data storage for business data acceptance.
Due to the advantages, such as greater compliance with safety regulations, improved redundancy, minimizing total cost of ownership, quick recovery, improved availability, the hybrid sector is anticipated to hold the largest market during the forecast period.
Top key vendors in cloud data back-up recovery market include are:
Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market on the basis of software, deployment model, organization, end-use, and region:
Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Data Reduction
Data Replication
Data Retention
Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hybrid
Private
Public
Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Retail
Manufacturing
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Healthcare
Education
Government
Others
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the cloud data back-up recovery market for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the cloud data back-up recovery market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the cloud data back-up recovery market worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the cloud data back-up recovery market with their winning strategies?
Which cloud data back-up recovery market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the cloud data back-up recovery market?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The rise in adoption of machine virtualization by data centers
4.2.2.2. The increasing IoT-based system adoption in several industries
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Compliance issues for various applications
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
