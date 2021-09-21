Submit Release
The Age of Outlaws: Dunnington’s Account of Emmet Long’s Exploits

Selectively Lawless: The True Story of Emmett Long, An American Original

A life of infamy and legend

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are a lot of us who grew up on stories of the Wild West. It wasn’t that long ago when outlaws were a major part of the country’s culture. They are often celebrated despite their criminal acts. There is a fascination with the freedom that they fight for that makes such stories incredibly appealing. As time marches forward, we often wonder what happened to these people. Where did they go and what did they do? With Emmett Long, his name has been considered a legend during his time, and in “Selectively Lawless: The True Story of Emmett Long, An American Original,” one gets to learn more about what made him infamous.

Asa Dunnington himself has had a lifetime with memorable stories. He was born in Iowa but grew up in Southern California. His writing career has taken him to many interesting paths in life. Dunnington went from writing for a newspaper to working with the United States Air Force and eventually took part in a presidential campaign. His first marriage was to Emmet Long’s niece, which is what pushed him to record Emmett’s astounding exploits. Dunnington is now married to his second wife, Cheryl. He is currently a father to three children and a grandfather to nine. He published his autobiography entitled What a Life in 2015.

“Selectively Lawless: The True Story of Emmett Long, An American Original” is an account of the life of Emmet Long, an infamous gambler and outlaw who lived through the Great Depression. Born in 1904 to a sharecropping lay minister, he left the cotton fields at age 14 to pursue his fortune. Through gambling, bank robbery, and moonshining, he made a great fortune. Despite the dangers of an outlaw lifestyle, Emmet Long did not die young as most often do. Instead, he found Jesus, got married, and raised a family. He retired running his own ranch.

Find out more about Emmet Long’s story when you get your copy of “Selectively Lawless: The True Story of Emmett Long, An American Original” today!


