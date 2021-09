Drone Delivery Service Market Growth, share,Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Drone Delivery Service Market Size – USD 520.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 44.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing usage of drones across commercial applications like food delivery and medical aids delivery is one of the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the drone delivery service market. Nations across regions like Asia Pacific and Europe are likely to be the new revenue-generating markets for unmanned aerial vehicles.The latest report provides detailed insights into drone delivery service market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the drone delivery service market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/204 Global drone delivery service market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic drone delivery service market, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.Key Highlights From The Report.Ghana's Ministry of Health collaborated with Zipline, a US-based logistics service provider and a UAV manufacturer in April 2019 in order to launch a delivery drone service for helping medical suppliers across Ghana.Accelerating demand for study as well as its corresponding development of lithium-metal batteries is anticipated to fuel growth of the drone delivery service market over the forecasted span. This is because in a single charge, a lithium-metal battery aids the drone to cover longer distances. Furthermore, the size of these batteries are half that of a lithium-ion battery and it can hold equal amount of charge as a bigger lithium-ion battery.The market on a global scale is likely to become more competitive over the forecasted years as many companies from other industries are identifying the potential benefits of drone delivery.Top key vendors in drone delivery service market include are:FedEx, Amazon.com, Inc, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Workhorse Group Inc. and Flytrex among others.To know more about the drone delivery service market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-delivery-service-market For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Drone Delivery Service Market on the duration, range, package size, application, and region:Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Short Duration (<25 kilometers)Long Duration (>25 kilometers)Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Short Range (<25 kilometers)Long Range (>25 kilometers)Package Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)<2 kilograms2-5 kilograms>5 kilogramsApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)Food DeliveryRetail Goods DeliveryPostal DeliveryMedical Aids DeliveryOthersGeographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:United StatesEuropeChinaJapanSoutheast AsiaIndiaWe can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & AfricaWe can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/204 The research provides answers to the following key questions:What will be the growth rate and the market size of the drone delivery service market for the forecast period 2020-2027?What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the drone delivery service market across different regions?Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the drone delivery service market worldwide?Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the drone delivery service market with their winning strategies?Which drone delivery service market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?What are the future opportunities in the drone delivery service market?Table of ContentChapter 1. Methodology & Sources1.1. Market Definition1.2. Research Scope1.3. Methodology1.4. Research Sources1.4.1. Primary1.4.2. Secondary1.4.3. Paid Sources1.5. Market Estimation TechniqueChapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027Chapter 3. Key InsightsChapter 4. Drone Delivery Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Drone Delivery Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.2.1. Growing demand for faster delivery among consumers4.2.2.2. Growing usage of affordable and light-pay load drones for product delivery by startups4.2.2.3. Changes in regulatory framework in order to encourage drone delivery package4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.2.3.1. Limited battery life and bandwidth of aerial delivery drones4.2.3.2. Emerging economies have inappropriate infrastructure to support drone delivery operations4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.7. Price trend Analysis4.8. Covid-19 Impact AnalysisWhy Choose Emergen Research?Strong Industry FocusExtensive Product OfferingsCustomer Research ServicesRobust Research MethodologyComprehensive ReportsLatest Technological DevelopmentsValue Chain AnalysisPotential Market OpportunitiesGrowth DynamicsQuality AssurancePost-sales SupportExplore more reports about emergen research:ground defense system market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ground-defense-system-market 3d printing software and services market:: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-software-and-services-market vertical farming market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market free space optics communication technology market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/free-space-optics-communication-technology-market military robots market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-robots-market About Us:At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.