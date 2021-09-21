Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Growth, share,Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Size – USD 16.57 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.29 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investments in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.
The latest report provides detailed insights into next generation battlefield technology market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the next generation battlefield technology market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Global next generation battlefield technology market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic next generation battlefield technology market, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Further key findings from the report suggest
In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the acquisition of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.
The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the C5ISR market enforcement.
Top key vendors in next generation battlefield technology market include are:
Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among other
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region:
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Logistics & Transportation
Surveillance & Reconnaissance
Cyber Security
Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)
Intelligence & Data Warfare
Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring
Others
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land
Airborne
Naval
Joint
Space
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Products
Modern Weapons
Armored Fighting Vehicle
Command and Control System
Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle
Submarine
Unmanned Marine Vehicle
Ship
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Fighter Jet and Aircraft
Satellite
Space Launch Vehicle
Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle
Soldier Equipment
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Smart Clothing
Vision and Surveillance
RFID
Communication Devices
Others
Services
Artificial Intelligence
Cyber Security
Data Transfer Protocol
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Artificial Intelligence
3D Printing
Internet of Things
Wearable Devices
Others
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the next generation battlefield technology market for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the next generation battlefield technology market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the next generation battlefield technology market worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the next generation battlefield technology market with their winning strategies?
Which next generation battlefield technology market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the next generation battlefield technology market?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Next generation battlefield technology market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Next generation battlefield technology market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing concern of public security
4.2.2.2. Rising number of smart city projects
4.2.2.3. Higher incorporation in the commercial premises
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Rising concern of privacy violation
4.2.3.2. Cybersecurity threats
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
