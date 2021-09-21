Video Surveillance Market Growth, share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
Video Surveillance Market Size – USD 41.26 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Video Surveillance Market is forecasted to be worth USD 86.53 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of video surveillance in roads & public properties, commercial premises, and residential amenities owing to a higher convenience in security monitoring, real-time supervision, and reduction in criminal activities with the help of video surveillance.
The latest report provides detailed insights into video surveillance market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the video surveillance market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.
Request a sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/209
Global video surveillance market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic video surveillance market, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.
Further key findings from the report suggest
In July 2020, Honeywell International Inc, announced the release of 30 Series IP Cameras, which are capable of producing improved picture quality without the need for any extra storage. The cameras are also designed complying with the U.S. government procurement standards instituted under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for the financial year 2019.
The commercial sub-segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate of 12.2% during the projected period owing to a higher rate of incorporation of the video surveillance systems in the commercial premises and also a rise in the growth of the commercial spaces, especially in developing countries, help increase the market growth.
The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid growth of the IP Video Surveillance System devices and growing incidences of road rages & crimes in roads & public properties, and a massive concern for the public security along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.
Top key vendors in video surveillance market include are:
Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.
To know more about the video surveillance market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-surveillance-market
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Video Surveillance Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Public Facility
Commercial
Military & Defense
Residential
Industrial
Others
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Camera
Monitor
Storage
Accessories
Software
Video Analytics
Video Management Software
Services
Video Surveillance-as-a-Service
Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services
Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
B2B
B2C
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Analog Video Surveillance System
IP Video Surveillance System
Hybrid Surveillance System
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa
We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/209
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What will be the growth rate and the market size of the video surveillance market for the forecast period 2020-2027?
What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the video surveillance market across different regions?
Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the video surveillance market worldwide?
Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the video surveillance market with their winning strategies?
Which video surveillance market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?
What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?
What are the future opportunities in the video surveillance market?
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Video Surveillance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Video Surveillance Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing concern of public security
4.2.2.2. Rising number of smart city projects
4.2.2.3. Higher incorporation in the commercial premises
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Rising concern of privacy violation
4.2.3.2. Cybersecurity threats
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Video Surveillance Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. End-Use Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Public Facility
5.1.2. Commercial
5.1.3. Military & Defense
5.1.4. Residential
5.1.5. Industrial
5.1.6. Others
Chapter 5. Video surveillance market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
Why Choose Emergen Research?
Strong Industry Focus
Extensive Product Offerings
Customer Research Services
Robust Research Methodology
Comprehensive Reports
Latest Technological Developments
Value Chain Analysis
Potential Market Opportunities
Growth Dynamics
Quality Assurance
Post-sales Support
Explore more reports about emergen research:
ground defense system market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ground-defense-system-market
3d printing software and services market::https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-software-and-services-market
vertical farming market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market
free space optics communication technology market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/free-space-optics-communication-technology-market
military robots market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-robots-market
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn