Video Surveillance Market Growth, share, Forecast, Overview and Key Companies Analysis by 2028

Video Surveillance Market Size – USD 41.26 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Video Surveillance Market is forecasted to be worth USD 86.53 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of video surveillance in roads & public properties, commercial premises, and residential amenities owing to a higher convenience in security monitoring, real-time supervision, and reduction in criminal activities with the help of video surveillance.

The latest report provides detailed insights into video surveillance market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the video surveillance market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.

Global video surveillance market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic video surveillance market, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In July 2020, Honeywell International Inc, announced the release of 30 Series IP Cameras, which are capable of producing improved picture quality without the need for any extra storage. The cameras are also designed complying with the U.S. government procurement standards instituted under the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for the financial year 2019.

The commercial sub-segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate of 12.2% during the projected period owing to a higher rate of incorporation of the video surveillance systems in the commercial premises and also a rise in the growth of the commercial spaces, especially in developing countries, help increase the market growth.

The developing regions in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid growth of the IP Video Surveillance System devices and growing incidences of road rages & crimes in roads & public properties, and a massive concern for the public security along with a higher economic development in the developing countries deliberately help propel the market enforcement.

Top key vendors in video surveillance market include are:

Bosch Security and Safety Systems, Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions, Nice Systems, VIVOTEK, NEC, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Axis Communications, CP Plus, and Hanwha Techwin, among others.


For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Video Surveillance Market on the basis of Technology, Industry Vertical, Application, System Type, Component, and Region:

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Public Facility

Commercial

Military & Defense

Residential

Industrial

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Camera

Monitor

Storage

Accessories

Software

Video Analytics

Video Management Software

Services

Video Surveillance-as-a-Service

Installation, Demo & Maintenance Services

Customer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

B2B

B2C

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Analog Video Surveillance System

IP Video Surveillance System

Hybrid Surveillance System

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa


The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the video surveillance market for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the video surveillance market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the video surveillance market worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the video surveillance market with their winning strategies?

Which video surveillance market trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2028?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the video surveillance market?

Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Video Surveillance Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Video Surveillance Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing concern of public security
4.2.2.2. Rising number of smart city projects
4.2.2.3. Higher incorporation in the commercial premises
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Rising concern of privacy violation
4.2.3.2. Cybersecurity threats
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Video Surveillance Market By End-Use Verticals Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. End-Use Verticals Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Public Facility
5.1.2. Commercial
5.1.3. Military & Defense
5.1.4. Residential
5.1.5. Industrial
5.1.6. Others

Chapter 5. Video surveillance market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

