Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill Offense: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:10 am, the suspect was operating a motor vehicle at the listed location. The suspect intentionally struck the victim with the vehicle then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, September 20, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 29 year-old Lakisha Green, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed (Motor Vehicle).

 

