Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 900 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the 900 block of N Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:33 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect threw a bottle at the victim, striking the victim. The suspect chased the victim and began to assault the victim. The suspect fled the scene when the victim attempted to call 911. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Sunday, September 20, 2021, 43 year-old William Luna, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Bottle).

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

 

