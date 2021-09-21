Dental Burs and Endodontic Market to Cross $2.125 Billion by 2028
Dental Burs and Endodontic Market, by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Burs and Endodontic Market size was valued at $1,283.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,125.95 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028
Dental burs are tools used in modern dentistry for the process of tooth restoration and surgical care. These are designed as tiny drilling equipment, which were used in hand pieces for cutting hard tissues such as bones and teeth. These possess a cutting blade on the surface of the edges, which help to provide a smooth surface while preparation of cavities. Endodontic is a branch of dentistry that involves the study and treatment of dental pulp and tissues surrounding the roots of the teeth. It is among the most commonly opted method of treatment and is carried out by an endodontic product. It involves a variety of procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma.
The factors that drive the growth of the dental burs and endodontic market include a rise in prevalence of dental disorders such as dental caries, tooth decays, and dental cracks, increase in number of geriatric population, development in healthcare sectors, and surge in dental tourism. Dental burs are widely available in different materials such as diamond burs and carbide burs, which were used for the formation of cavities before the start of root canal and tooth extraction procedures. Endodontic are also available in different products for a root canal procedure. Market players are focusing on the development of novel approaches for manufacturing of various dental devices. Increase in prevalence of periodontal disease, advancements in technology for orthodontics, and upsurge in awareness about oral health hygiene are anticipated to drive the growth of the dental burs and endodontic market. In addition, the demand for the root canal treatment procedure has led to an increase in sale of endodontic devices.
Moreover, the initiative taken by the government for the development of the healthcare sector and increase in the number of new dental product launch are the key factors that boost the growth of the market.
Furthermore, negligence toward oral hygiene among the patients, such as unhealthy diet, and smoking, boosts the demand for root canal procedures. In addition, repeated dental procedures on teeth, and rise in the number of dental implant surgeries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the dental burs and endodontists, thereby fuelling the market growth.
The dental burs and endodontic market is segmented into product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into diamond burs, carbide burs, endodontic stainless steel files, and endodontic NITI alloy files. The diamond burs segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of root canal procedures, rise in number of dentists, and growth in awareness about oral hygiene. Further, the diamond burs and carbide burs segments are classified into round shaped diamond burs, pear shaped diamond burs, cross cut tapered diamond burs, and others.
On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified into an e-commerce website and pharmacies. The pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, due to surge in the sale of dental instruments through this platform.
The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the global dental burs and endodontic market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems of the world. A huge number of clinics, hospitals across the globe, were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patients diagnosed with COVID-19. There is also a decline in the manufacture of raw materials required for dental burs, due to disruption of the supply chain market. Moreover, there was a drop in sale in the private sector production as there was absence of manual workforce, due to extended lockdown. As per the data published in Oral health, in February 2021, it was reported that there was drop in revenue and the dental practice was also affected by 46% during the pandemic. Dental surgeons are more vulnerable for contracting and transmitting the Corona virus. Subsequently, this leads to cancellation of many non-essential surgical procedures across the world.
Key Findings Of The Study
• By product, the diamond burs segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.
• By distribution channel, the E-Commerce website segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the review period.
• By region, Europe garnered largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.
Europe accounted for a majority of the global dental burs and endodontic market share in 2020 and is anticipated remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of dental diseases, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness about dental care as well as a surge in the demand for the root canal procedure. Furthermore, presence of majority of key players boost the growth of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to rise in the geriatric population, increase in the number of dentists and dental practices, surge in the number of dental infections, and rise in awareness about oral hygiene.
